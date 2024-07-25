Submit Release
Mineral Resources and Energy hosts Energy and Mining Career Expo in Nkangala District Municipality, 26 Jul

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), in partnership with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) will host the Energy and Mining career expo in Nkangala Engineering School of Specialisation, on 26 July 2024. The objective of the programme is to address the shortage of technical skills in the mining and energy sector by encouraging learners to pursue studies in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The targeted schools comprise of a significant number of learners from the Nkangala Engineering School of Specialisation including three hundred and fifty (350) learners from other schools in the vicinity of Nkangala.

The Department will also be joined amongst others by the Department of Labour and Employment, State Owned Entities, Mining and Energy Companies. In addition, mining and energy companies, as well as the State-Owned Entities (SOEs) will bring experts and subject matter specialists to present and exhibit opportunities available within their industries to the learners.

Members of the media are kindly invited to attend the career expo as follows: 

Date: Friday, 26 July 2024
Time: 08:00
Venue: Nkangala Engineering School of Specialisation

To RSVP: Mr Solomon Phetla
Mobile number: 012 406 7781/ 083 650 4395
Email: solomon.phetla@dmre.gov.za mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

For media enquiries: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

