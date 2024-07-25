Tourism on ICT service outage

The Department of Tourism would like to notify stakeholders and the public of a service outage that is causing wide spread disruptions to telephone lines, emails and website related services. Our ICT team is working diligently to restore all services.

We caution stakeholders and the public from accepting emails from the Department’s domain until the issue has been resolved. Updates will be communicated once services have been restored.

Media enquiries:

Ms. Tasneem Carrim - Chief Director: Communication and Spokesperson Department of Tourism

Tel: 082 467 9227

