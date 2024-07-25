Minister Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Minister Judith Nemadzinga table Mineral Resources and Energy budget vote 2024/25 in NCOP, 25 Jul

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) and the Deputy Minister, Ms Judith Nemadzinga (MP) will table the Budget Vote 34 of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) for the 2024/25 financial year in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, 25 July 2024.

The Minister and the Deputy Minister are expected to account on the progress the department has made in line with its mandate and outline the key initiatives and programmes for the current financial year.

Members of the media are advised of the tabling of the Budget Vote 34 in NCOP scheduled as follows:

Date : Thursday, 25 July 2024

Time : 14h00

Venue : NCOP Chamber, Parliament

For media enquiries: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

Mr. Makhosonke Buthelezi

E-mail: Makhosonke.buthelezi@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 359 5584