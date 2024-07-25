Gauteng Roads and Transport investigates trench along the R23 Heidelberg Road

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is currently conducting investigations following the discovery of a trench allegedly left open along the R23 (Heidelberg Road) next to the Mall@Carnival in Brakpan, City of Ekurhuleni.

The illegally re-opened trench was discovered on Monday, 23 July 2024 by the departmental contractor whilst conducting patrols in the area.

As a custodian of all provincial road reserves, the Department of Roads and Transport is by law, required to ensure careful control and co-ordination of all works on all road reserves.

Contractors are, therefore, required to apply for a wayleave that entitles them the right to use land in a specified manner.

A wayleave is a “permission or authorization granted by the Department to an applicant who wishes to erect a structure or service on, over or under a road reserve or building restriction area, or to gain access to or egress from a road reserve, or to perform any other activity for which permission or authorization is required by Section 46 of the Act”.

Application for a wayleave is necessary for monitoring and controlling all works within the road reserve so it conforms with policy and the Service Delivery Agreement. Issuing a wayleave is necessary to ensure that work done in the road reserve complies with the "Code of Practice for Work in the Road Reserve" and relevant Acts.

The Department wishes to caution motorists and cyclists to be vigilant of the illegally opened trenches along provincial roads.

In recent past, the Department is dealing with an alarming increase in vandalism, abuse and theft of road infrastructure that includes traffic signals and stops along provincial roads.

To this end, the Department is urging all road users and community members to assist in combatting these acts of vandalism and theft by reporting to local police.

For more information, :

MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za