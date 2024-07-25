Deputy President Paul Mashatile attends BBQ Awards ceremony and Gala Dinner in Kempton Park, 26 Jul

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 26 July 2024, honour the invitation to attend the BBQ Awards ceremony and Gala Dinner in Kempton Park, Gauteng Province. Now on its 20th year, the BBQ Awards ceremony recognises and promotes sustainable black business and transformation by honouring exemplary corporate governance, leadership and achievement in South Africa.

Over the past two decades, the BBQ Awards have continued to encourage the growth and success of black-owned and black-empowered companies, providing a platform to celebrate outstanding individuals and organisations across 10 categories.

These categories include:

Community Builder Award;

University of Mpumalanga: Young Business Achiever Award;

Digital Transformation Award;

National Youth Development Agency (NYDA): New Entrepreneur Award;

Industrial Development Corporation (IDC): Businesswoman of the Year Award;

Disability Empowerment Award;

Mercedes-Benz: New and Innovative Business Award; and,

Best Established Black Business Award.

Guests at this year's ceremony include the Deputy President; Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi; Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commissioner, Tshediso Matona; and Black Business Council (BBC) President, Elias Monage, who will be hosted by the Editor of BBQ Magazine, Professor JJ Tabane.

Among other things, Deputy President Mashatile leads initiatives to foster partnerships and cooperation amongst a wide spectrum of the South African population to build the economy, empower women and youth, as well as create the necessary atmosphere conducive for the business community to thrive.

In this regard, partners for the BBQ Awards 2024 include Mercedes Benz South Africa, Siyanda Resources, Industrial Development Corporation of SA, National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), The Reclamation Group, HER Wine Collection, Sentech, Nedbank, the University of Mpumalanga, and Bonitas Medical Fund, among others.

Details of the awards ceremony are as follows:

Date: Friday, 26 July 2024

Time: 19h00 (media to arrive from 17h00 for set-up)

Venue: Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, Gauteng Province

Media wishing to attend must please RSVP with Ms Linda Tom (Cape Media) on 079 791 8083 or Ms Tshiamo Selomo (The Presidency) on 066 118 1505.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840