Sam Sammane Accepted into Forbes Technology Council
Sam Sammane, founder of TheoSym, joins Forbes Technology Council, an exclusive community for top tech leaders, to share insights and collaborations.
"I am excited to share my insights on AI through Forbes Technology Council and champion our mission to empower businesses to achieve extraordinary success through Human-AI Augmentation.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam Sammane, a luminary in artificial intelligence and founder of TheoSym, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Sam Sammane was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
As a member of the Council, Sam Sammane has access to various exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Sam Sammane will also be able to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.
Finally, Sam Sammane will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.
"I am thrilled to join Forbes Technology Council," said Sam Sammane. "This community of visionary leaders provides an invaluable platform for collaboration and innovation. I look forward to contributing my insights on the ethical and practical integration of AI in business, and to learning from my peers to further TheoSym’s mission of revolutionizing the business world with advanced AI solutions."
