Governor Pillen Appoints Interim Director to Nebraska State Historical Society

July 24, 2024

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has announced an interim appointment for director of the Nebraska State Historical Society. Cindy Drake will oversee the agency starting on July 25. She has served as a librarian with the Historical Society for 45 years.

 

“Cindy is the right person to fill this role as someone who has vast expertise and objectivity in preserving Nebraska’s history,” said Gov. Pillen. “She is a public servant with a passion in this area and I know she will lead the agency well during this interim period.”

“I am excited to take on this new role for an agency where I have devoted my entire career,” said Drake. “I appreciate the Governor’s confidence in asking me to serve as the interim director, while the search continues to fill that position permanently.”

 

This year, passage of LB1169 made the Historical Society a code agency. The director is appointed by the Governor and is subject to legislative approval.

