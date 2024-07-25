NEBRASKA, July 25 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Announces Appointment to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the appointment of Kent McNeill to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

McNeill currently serves as CEO for the International Mountain Bicycling Association. He is the founder and former owner of High Bear, LLC and Midwest Cycling, LLC, and has experience working with federal, state, and local governments for the betterment of public lands and recreational opportunities.

McNeill graduated with a bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska – Omaha. McNeill replaces Dan C. Kreitman, who served for seven years on the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.