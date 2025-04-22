NEBRASKA, April 22 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Speaks to Passage of Pro-Ag Bills Through Second Round Debate

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Nebraska Legislature voted two pro-agriculture bills through the second round of debate. Both were introduced at the request of Governor Jim Pillen.

LB317 would merge the Department of Natural Resources with the Department of Environment and Energy, forming the Department of Water, Energy and Environment. Sponsored by Senator Tom Brandt, LB317 aims to streamline the operations of both agencies, especially in areas for which they currently have shared interest, like water quality, quantity and management.

The second bill, LB246 sponsored by Senator Barry DeKay, would prohibit the production, sale, promotion or distribution of cell-cultured meat products in the state.

“These are commonsense pieces of legislation that support Nebraska’s number one economic driver – agriculture. And, in the case of LB317, it reduces the scope of state government operations,” said Gov. Pillen. “I look forward to signing both bills once they are voted through final reading.”