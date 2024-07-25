Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Yuxi Visits the Republic of the Congo

On July 23, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs and Ambassador for the Affairs of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Liu Yuxi visited the Republic of the Congo, during which he paid a courtesy call on President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo and met with Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso. Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of the Congo Li Yan attended relevant events.

Liu Yuxi said that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Republic of the Congo. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the traditional friendship between China and the Republic of the Congo is deeply rooted in people's hearts, and the comprehensive strategic cooperative relationship between China and the Republic of the Congo continues to develop. China is ready to further deepen political mutual trust with the Republic of the Congo, join hands to push forward modernization, and make good preparations together for the new summit of the FOCAC, so as to promote the building of a high-level community between China and the Republic of the Congo and between China and Africa with a shared future.

The Republic of the Congo spoke highly of bilateral relations, thanked China for giving valuable support for the country's development process, and expressed the willingness to deepen practical cooperation in various fields and strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs with China, to push the comprehensive strategic cooperative relationship between the two countries to a new level.