Rently Leverages Cyntexa and Salesforce to Boost User Engagement

Using innovations from Cyntexa and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Rently drove user engagement, improved checkout success rates, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyntexa today announced that Rently has experienced improved user engagement with the help of Salesforce technology and the development expertise of Cyntexa. Cyntexa is using Salesforce Commerce Cloud’s order management and payment capabilities to help Rently see faster results and get the most from the Salesforce platform.

Rently, a property technology solutions provider had an ecommerce store where customers could place and manage orders. The current store’s UI/UX was outdated and customers faced multiple issues in placing orders and also experienced inaccurate tax deductions.

Cyntexa has been helping organizations of all sizes with their Salesforce needs. Their expertise spans across consultation, implementation, development, integration, and managed services.

By using Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Cyntexa’s expertise and innovations, Rently has been able to improve user engagement, checkout success rates, and enhance customer satisfaction. The organization has achieved notable results including:

- 25% increase in user engagement

- 40% improvement in checkout success rate

- 35% boost in FAQ page utilization

Meghna Bhatt, Senior Account Executive at Cyntexa, said, "We’re incredibly grateful for the kind words and high recommendation from our valued client. From the very beginning, their detailed project brief was crucial in helping us understand their unique needs and develop tailored solutions. By adopting an iterative approach, we made sure to integrate their feedback promptly, ensuring we stayed aligned with their vision.

We’re committed to maintaining our high standards of technical expertise, clear communication, and top-notch work quality. Our promise of timely delivery and collaborative spirit will continue to be the pillars of our partnership. Understanding our client’s business goals deeply is something we’re passionate about, and we’re dedicated to contributing to their ongoing success."

Rodney Sohngen, Director of Operations at Rently, said, "Over the first year of collaboration, Cyntexa have demonstrated exceptional technical expertise, effective communication, high-quality work, timely delivery, and a collaborative approach. Their deep understanding of our business needs and commitment to excellence have significantly contributed to our success, making them an indispensable partner."

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

ABOUT CYNTEXA

Cyntexa is a global IT Consulting firm that empowers organizations to leverage the power of cloud technologies like Salesforce. With a team of over 400+ cloud experts, the company has delivered 900+ projects to its 675+ clientele worldwide. In addition to their cloud consulting services, the company also provides IT staff augmentation fulfilling their client's IT talent needs.

ABOUT RENTLY

Rently offers property technology solutions for the rental housing industry helping operators optimize their leasing efficiency and expand revenue opportunities. With more than a decade of experience, the company has facilitated over 16 million self-guided tours across all 50 states in the United States. Their team is on a mission to create the best rental experience in the world with its innovative self-touring and smart home technology.