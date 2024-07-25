USI Launches Industry Standard Drone Training to Individual Consumers

USI Celebrates 10 Year Milestone and Announces Entrance into Consumer Marketplace

Global UAS safety training leader extends workforce ready curriculum to individuals, leveraging 10 years of experience with academic & enterprise organizations.

Since our founding, we’ve focused on UAS safety, standardization, and regional workforce development in academic & enterprise markets. Now individual consumers can earn these same credentials.” — Josh Olds, President & CEO at USI

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USI has announced that their industry-standard training for drones, also known as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) is now available to the consumer market. USI training can be accessed online, at a time and pace determined by each student, and includes both live virtual instruction as well as in-person, live flight training options. Course offerings include FAA Part 107 test prep, Primary Professional Remote Operator (PRO®) certification, and new courses for those who wish to become an instructor.

USI’s curriculum has been offered to the academic and enterprise markets for the past 10 years and is now available to individual consumers based on the projected massive demand for drone pilots and required crew members. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Aerospace Forecast projects that the number of registered commercial drones will increase from around 385,000 in 2023 to over 835,000 by 2034. Additionally, the FAA expects the demand for commercial drone pilots to grow from approximately 280,000 in 2023 to over 450,000 by 2034.

Professionally trained remote operators are being hired into jobs that pay salaries of $60,000 or more per year on average. Employers consider FAA Part 107 as a baseline for entry-level positions while reserving the technically-advanced, higher-wage positions for pilots with advanced certifications. The USI certification pathways enable students to progress to the highest standards of professional remote operator certifications for true workforce readiness.

USI Co-founder and CEO, Josh Olds, stated, “Since our founding, we’ve provided the academic and enterprise markets with content that meets or exceeds the highest industry standards for safety and professionalism, with the goal of empowering and enabling regional workforce development that will support industry growth. Now individual consumers can attain these standards and be workforce ready for high-skill, high-wage positions in the real estate, photography, utility and agriculture industries, to name just a few.”

To coincide with the company’s 10-year anniversary, USI is offering discounted pricing across their products, including a limited time subscription offer of just $10 per month for FAA Part 107 coursework and exam prep.

More details are available at FlyUSI.org