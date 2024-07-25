Studio Carter Celebrates Milestone Achievements in Hospitality Design with New Hotel Opening and Multiple Award Wins
Our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and storytelling has been recognized by the industry's most respected award programs, and we are honored to be among such an esteemed company.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio Carter, a leading international hospitality design studio, is thrilled to announce the recent opening of the Indigo Hotel Wuxi, a stunning new property in China that showcases the studio's expertise in creating immersive and locally-inspired hotel experiences.
— Robbyn Carter
This milestone opening follows several prestigious award wins and nominations for Studio Carter's outstanding work in hospitality design. The studio is proud to announce that its design for the ShopHouse Suites at Mondrian Singapore has been shortlisted for the esteemed AHEAD Awards, which recognize excellence in hospitality design and experience.
In addition, Studio Carter has received multiple awards for its interior design of the Kimpton Shanghai, including:
• Winner of the Rethinking the Future Award for Hospitality Interior Design
• Winner of the LIV Award for Hospitality Interior Design
• Winner of the A' Design Award for Hospitality, a prestigious international design award that recognizes outstanding design achievements.
Furthermore, Studio Carter has been shortlisted for the Design et al Hospitality Awards, a testament to the studio's commitment to innovative and exceptional design.
"We are absolutely delighted to celebrate these achievements, which reflect our passion for crafting unique and memorable hospitality experiences," said Robbyn Carter , Founder of Studio Carter. "Our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and storytelling has been recognized by the industry's most respected awards programs, and we are honored to be among such an esteemed company."
The Indigo Hotel Wuxi, now open to guests, is a vibrant and eclectic property that embodies the spirit of Wuxi's rich cultural heritage. Studio Carter's design weaves local inspirations, bold colors, and whimsical patterns to create an unforgettable experience for travelers.
Studio Carter's award-winning design for Kimpton Shanghai is a masterclass in blending local Shanghai charm with modern sophistication, while the ShopHouse Suites at Mondrian Singapore redefines the boutique hotel experience with its bold, eclectic, and deeply local design narrative.
These achievements solidify Studio Carter's position as a leading hospitality design studio known for its creative vision, attention to detail, and ability to craft immersive experiences that leave a lasting impression on guests.
For more information about Studio Carter and its award-winning projects, please visit Studiocarter.design
About Studio Carter:
Studio Carter is a global hospitality design studio that crafts immersive and locally-inspired experiences for hotels, resorts, and restaurants. With a passion for storytelling and a commitment to innovation, the studio's team of creatives and industry experts deliver bespoke designs that reflect the unique spirit of each destination.
