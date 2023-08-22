Studio Carter Wins Luxury Lifestyle Award for Best Interior Design of a Hotel: Hotel Indigo Hangzhou Uptown
We are honored to have been entrusted with the opportunity to create an environment that reflects the profound history of the Song Dynasty while offering modern comfort and luxury."”LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio Carter, a leading interior design firm founded by Robbyn Carter, is proud to announce its prestigious victory at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for its outstanding work on Hotel Indigo Hangzhou Uptown interior design. The hotel's unique blend of classical and contemporary design, infused with the rich heritage of Song culture, has earned them the coveted title of Best Interior Design of a Hotel.
Hotel Indigo Hangzhou Uptown, situated in the picturesque West Lake scenic area, is more than just a hotel; it's a journey through time and culture. The design concept seamlessly weaves the intricate threads of history, art, and modern luxury, creating a space where ancient and contemporary cultures converge perfectly. The hotel captures the essence of the Song Dynasty's legacy while embracing the avant-garde aesthetics of the present day.
Robbyn Carter, the visionary founder of Studio Carter, expressed her deep pride and gratitude for the recognition. "Winning the Luxury Lifestyle Award for Best Interior Design is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team at Studio Carter. We are honored to have been entrusted with the opportunity to create an environment that reflects the profound history of the Song Dynasty while offering modern comfort and luxury."
Hotel Indigo Hangzhou Uptown boasts 136 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, each reflecting the elegant storytelling quality of the neighborhood. Two distinctive types of accommodation, the "Four Arts" of the Southern Song Dynasty and Lin'an Imperial City Night, offer guests an immersive experience in the captivating world of Song culture.
Studio Carter's exceptional design work isn't limited to Hotel Indigo Hangzhou Uptown. Recent projects, including the Mondrian Singapore Hotel and the upcoming Kimpton Shanghai, demonstrate the firm's commitment to creating captivating spaces that resonate with culture, history, and modern luxury.
As the Luxury Lifestyle Award recognizes excellence in the luxury segment across various industries, Studio Carter's triumph further solidifies its reputation as a trailblazer in interior design. The award is a testament to their unwavering commitment to creating spaces celebrating heritage while embracing innovation.
For more information about Studio Carter and its remarkable design projects, please visit www.studiocarter.com.
About Studio Carter: Studio Carter is an internationally acclaimed interior design firm founded by Robbyn Carter. With a passion for blending history, culture, and modern aesthetics, the studio creates captivating spaces that tell stories and evoke emotions. From boutique hotels to luxury residences, Studio Carter's designs redefine spaces, transcending boundaries and enriching experiences. For more information, visit www.studiocarter.com.
