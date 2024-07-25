Komodo Introduces ‘FireReady911’ Just-in-Time System to Protect Properties from Wildfires

FireReady911 for homes, businesses, estates... FireReady911 'Enterprise' for HOA's, ranches, wineries, infrastructure...

The 2024 Fire Season has been brutal, with the hottest months still ahead. Komodo FireReady911 helps property owners give their properties a fighting chance

FireReady911 is the only proven system designed to give properties a fighting chance of surviving wildfires.” — Shawn Sahbari, CEO

MORAGA, CA., USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to devastating fires across North America, Komodo Fire Systems, Inc. provides property owners with FireReady911, the breakthrough emergency fire protection technology. Designed as a just-in-time solution, FireReady911 enables proactive protection of homes & assets when faced with imminent wildfire danger.

With summer barely starting, 2024 has already been brutal. In California, 20 times more acreage has burned than at the same time last year; The state of Texas experienced its largest wildfire in history, burning over 1 million acres, and causing heartbreaking losses; In New Mexico, violent wildfires have already caused the evacuation of over 7,000 people and more than 1,400 structures have been lost...

FireReady911 is a fully integrated and calibrated turn-key system that enables clients to quickly and seamlessly create a defensible space by applying Komodo’s plant-based Fire Suppressant & Retardant to surrounding vegetation and structures. Komodo is certified by USDA and US Forestry as environmentally safe for people, plants, animals, and aquatic life. Komodo is proven to be 20 times more effective than water, while being non-toxic, non-corrosive, and non-carcinogenic.

Shawn Sahbari, Founder and CEO of Komodo, emphasizes “FireReady911 is the only proven system designed to give properties a fighting chance of surviving wildfires. Komodo Emergency Evacuation Protection allows owners to “KEEP” their family and property safe when wildfires threaten. The novel system can help protect estates, wineries, ranches, or other properties from wildfire destruction while also providing vital extra minutes for first responders.”

How FireReady911 Works: At the first pre-evacuation notice of an oncoming wildfire, property owners activate the FireReady911 system to blanket their properties and surrounding vegetation with Komodo’s advanced solution. This proactive measure creates a substantial “fire break,” that will halt the spread of fire by depriving it of combustible fuel.

Applying Komodo to structures also aids against ignition, improving its chances of surviving a devastating fire. The simple engineered solution is designed for total coverage in minutes for ultra-fast response and timely evacuation.

About Komodo Fire Systems, Inc.

Komodo Fire Systems, Inc. is a privately held corporation headquartered in the Silicon Valley of California. Komodo maintains an unrelenting commitment to the environment, health, and safety, of people, plants, animals, and aquatic life. A pioneer in safe, non-toxic, plant-based firefighting technology, Komodo manufactures professional-grade fire prevention and suppression technology, certified by US Forestry, USDA, and Cal Fire Marshall. Komodo’s mission is to provide firefighters with the best, most effective firefighting technology in the world.

Komodo FireReady911