At the ASTM conference, KTVU interviews Alex Orozco of Aero West Systems with Komodo CEO Shawn Sahbari (on right)

Komodo Fire Systems Inc. hosts industry leaders in aviation at the ASTM Conference at the national headquarters in Morgan Hill, CA.

Yesterday was a great day for firefighters everywhere. All week, we will continue to witness the commitment demonstrated by industry leaders to address the growing wildfire challenge.” — Shawn Sahbari, CEO Komodo

MORGAN HILL, CA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation leaders from around the world meet to discuss the use of Drones at Komodo in Silicon Valley

Attendees at the conference include representatives from NASA, FAA, US Armed Forces, Northrop Grumman, Jaxa, Transport Canada, Nippon Kayaku, Texas A&M, and many other industry and academia leaders from around the globe. Last year’s meeting was hosted by Google, and this year Komodo hosts the conference, placing a special emphasis on the development of unmanned drones to give our firefighters the technology they need to battle ever-growing wildfires around the world.

Shawn Sahbari, CEO and Founder of Komodo states, “Yesterday was a great day for firefighters everywhere. All week, we will continue to witness the commitment demonstrated by industry leaders to address the growing wildfire challenge. They clearly see the urgency of using this technology to help safeguard and support our firefighter heroes. Komodo was founded with an unrelenting commitment to the environment, health & safety. Unmanned Drones support that mission, providing early wildfire response to give firefighters more time, better information, and safer, more effective technology.”

About Komodo Fire Systems, Inc.

Komodo Fire Systems, Inc. is a privately held corporation headquartered in the Silicon Valley of California. A pioneer in safe, non-toxic, plant-based firefighting technology, Komodo manufactures professional-grade fire prevention and suppression technology, certified by US Forestry, USDA, and Cal Fire Marshall to be safe for people, plants, pets, and aquatic life. Komodo’s mission is to provide firefighters with the best, most effective firefighting technology in the world.

Visit us on the web at www.komodo-fire.com.