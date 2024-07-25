Successful Summer Solstice Open House Celebrates Growth and Marks a New Era for U.S. Light Energy
EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Light Energy (USLE) hosted a vibrant Summer Solstice Open House on Friday, June 20th, at its new office located at 8 British American Blvd. The event garnered enthusiastic attendance from over 70 guests, comprising our esteemed team members, cherished friends, supportive family, and valued partners.
Highlighting the occasion was a special address from Congressman Paul Tonko, who has always been very supportive and graciously shared inspiring words and underscored the significance of USLE's contributions to the community and beyond.
Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed engaging conversations, delightful refreshments, and a firsthand look at the new innovative workspace designed to foster creativity and collaboration. The event not only celebrated the new office expansion but also reinforced USLE’s commitment to growth, innovation, and community engagement.
"I am grateful to our team and everyone who was instrumental in helping U.S. Light Energy get to where we are today. We are thrilled by the overwhelming support and enthusiasm shown by everyone who attended our Summer Solstice Open House," said Mark Richardson, CEO. "It was a wonderful opportunity to strengthen connections with our community and partners."
Marc Cognetti, Director of Communications added “USLE extends heartfelt gratitude to all guests who contributed to the success of the event. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and service, building on the momentum generated during this special occasion”.
For more information about U.S. Light Energy and our latest developments, please visit uslightenergy.com.
About U.S. Light Energy
U.S. Light Energy is a New York-based distributed generation energy development company specializing in Community Solar and Utility scale facilities and offers renewable energy offtake solutions. With over thirty years of experience, U.S. Light Energy has developed a unique feasibility process in which we analyze multiple aspects of every property to drive the most value per acre while positioning a project for success.
Marc Cognetti
Highlighting the occasion was a special address from Congressman Paul Tonko, who has always been very supportive and graciously shared inspiring words and underscored the significance of USLE's contributions to the community and beyond.
Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed engaging conversations, delightful refreshments, and a firsthand look at the new innovative workspace designed to foster creativity and collaboration. The event not only celebrated the new office expansion but also reinforced USLE’s commitment to growth, innovation, and community engagement.
"I am grateful to our team and everyone who was instrumental in helping U.S. Light Energy get to where we are today. We are thrilled by the overwhelming support and enthusiasm shown by everyone who attended our Summer Solstice Open House," said Mark Richardson, CEO. "It was a wonderful opportunity to strengthen connections with our community and partners."
Marc Cognetti, Director of Communications added “USLE extends heartfelt gratitude to all guests who contributed to the success of the event. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and service, building on the momentum generated during this special occasion”.
For more information about U.S. Light Energy and our latest developments, please visit uslightenergy.com.
About U.S. Light Energy
U.S. Light Energy is a New York-based distributed generation energy development company specializing in Community Solar and Utility scale facilities and offers renewable energy offtake solutions. With over thirty years of experience, U.S. Light Energy has developed a unique feasibility process in which we analyze multiple aspects of every property to drive the most value per acre while positioning a project for success.
Marc Cognetti
US Light Energy
+1 518-288-7800
mcognetti@uslightenergy.com