Yapi Reaches Major Milestone with New 'Text from Office Number' Feature
Yapi unveils its new 'Text from Office Number' feature in Yapi Leap, enabling dental practices to use their office numbers for all patient text communications.BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yapi, a trusted name in the dental software industry, proudly announces a new milestone with the release of its innovative "Text From Office Number" feature in Yapi Leap. This highly anticipated feature allows dental practices to utilize their office phone numbers for all patient text communications, including automated texts for appointment reminders, digital forms, and two-way texting.
The "Text From Office Number" feature complements numerous recent developments, solidifying Yapi Leap as an all-in-one solution packed with features to streamline dental office operations and enhance communication throughout the patient journey. By consolidating all text communication through a single, trusted phone number, Yapi clients can build stronger relationships with their patients through enhanced brand recognition.
"Consistent and reliable communication is the foundation of patient trust and satisfaction," said Rachel Handschke, Chief Technology Officer at Yapi. "With Yapi Leap's new functionality, our clients can now send all texts from their existing office number. This exciting feature elevates the practice's brand by ensuring all patient communications come from a single, recognized number. Not only does this simplify communication, but also strengthens the patient-practice relationship."
Currently, Yapi Leap offers a powerful range of automation features that can use the office number to send patients texts, including:
•Digital Form Requests
•Appointment Reminders
•Continuing Care (Recall) Reminders
•Online Review Requests
•Self-Scheduling Links
•New Patient Welcome Messages
•Filling Broken Appointments
Yapi clients can also use their existing number to send mass texts to patients on the schedule or initiate conversations with individual patients. The feature also leverages Leap's intuitive in-app setup guides, allowing practices to initiate and complete the office number hosting process easily and quickly.
The "Text From Office Number" feature is now available to all Yapi Leap users. For more information on getting started, schedule a demo today.
About Yapi: Yapi provides industry-leading software solutions that automate and streamline dental office operations and the entire patient journey. Their platform offers a range of features, including patient communication, digital forms, insurance verification, and appointment scheduling, designed to increase efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance the patient experience. For more information, visit www.yapiapp.com.
Adam Bailey
Yapi
+1 9497346321
