Singapore's Representation at the State Funeral of the Late Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will represent Singapore at the state funeral of the late Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on 25 July 2024 in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Deputy Prime Minister Gan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
24 JULY 2024
