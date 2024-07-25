Smart City Networks Delivers Stellar Service at Anime Expo 2024 at the Los Angeles Convention Center
Smart City Networks, the nation's leading provider of technology services for conventions, ensured exceptional service at Anime Expo 2024 in Los Angeles.
AX 2024 could not have run so smoothly without your onsite cavalry-esque efforts... you’re the best to work with!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart City Networks, the nation’s leading provider of technology services for the meetings and convention industry, proudly announces its successful support of Anime Expo 2024 (AX), held at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC). This event attracted an impressive 200,000 attendees over four days, with a peak single-day attendance of 80,000. Known for its celebration of anime and Japanese pop culture, Anime Expo expanded its footprint beyond the LACC this year, utilizing a two-block section of Pico Blvd. Smart City Networks met this challenge with unparalleled service and coordination.
— Joi Wilson
Providing show management with Wi-Fi buyouts, Smart City Networks ensured premium connectivity for staff, lounge areas, digital signage, RFID scanners, and the artist alley. Outdoor services extended to Wi-Fi for staff lounges, entertainment stages, and support for security cameras, among others.
Deploying equipment on the streets of Los Angeles required innovative solutions to protect equipment from the elements and extend data lines beyond standard limits. Smart City Networks overcame these challenges, ensuring uninterrupted service throughout the event. The success of Anime Expo 2024 was a result of effective collaboration between Smart City Networks, LACC, and other partners. Pre-event meetings, preinstallation of services, and constant communication ensured smooth operations. The AX team had direct contact with the Smart City team, facilitating rapid response and issue resolution.
Joi Wilson, Operations Coordinator at Anime Expo, praised the efforts of Smart City Networks, stating, "AX 2024 could not have run so smoothly without your onsite cavalry-esque efforts... you’re the best to work with!"
About Smart City Networks: Founded 40 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation's largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry. Smart City can provide wired and wireless Internet services and phone services at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size, and currently serves more than 50 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 20 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks.com
