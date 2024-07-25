Radius Agent Transforms Real Estate with Groundbreaking Transaction Management Suite
Radius Agent launches Transaction Management Suite to support agents, teams, and independent brokerages with efficient and compliant transactions.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radius Agent, a tech-forward real estate brokerage, whose twelve month growth includes adding over $1B in real estate sales, continues to add to their cutting-edge proprietary tech stack. Transaction Management Suite (TxM Suite), a powerful new platform within their existing Radius Office app, supercharges high-producing agents, teams, and independent brokerages with the ability to run and manage transactions in an efficient and compliant manner.
Built with successful, transacting agents in mind, TxM Suite provides a single platform for agents, teams, and broker owners to run their businesses. Integrated with Radius’s AI assistant, Mel, TxM Suite eliminates the friction many real estate entrepreneurs experience with every transaction, creating a streamlined experience from contract to close.
"Real estate transactions can be time intensive," says Biju Ashokan, CEO and Founder of Radius Agent. "TxM Suite eliminates complexity with one intuitive platform for every step. Voice-activated offer generation, built-in compliance review, and real-time status tracking empowers these businesses to run smoother and grow faster, while simultaneously enhancing the client experience. Nothing like this exists on the market."
With the addition of TxM Suite, the Radius Office app helps to create transparency and efficiency while reducing the pains associated with contracts, disclosures, compliance, and auditing. With the integration of MLS data and e-signature features, offers and disclosures can be fully executed within minutes. Radius Agent’s proprietary AI assistant Mel, the culmination of extensive research and development by proptech experts and real estate professionals, further supports the execution of efficient and compliant business motions.
“With the recent changes in our industry and National Association of Realtors (NAR), the time to create transparency and ease with auditing has never been more important. Radius Agent is creating the tools real estate entrepreneurs need NOW. Not next month, not next year — TxM Suite is here now, and it’s just the beginning,” says Sam Kasle, COO and Co-Founder at Radius Agent.
Shortly following TxM Suite, Radius will be launching a private-labeled, client-facing app for brokerage partners to provide to their buyers and sellers. Set to launch in Q4 2024, the Consumer App will couple with TxM Suite to provide Radius Agent partners with a fully integrated ecosystem of support. Built with client’s needs in mind, the Consumer App will elevate their experience throughout the home buying and selling processes while simultaneously highlighting the Radius Agent partner’s value and expertise.
“Radius Agent’s TxM Suite has been a game changer for us — it supports our team through every step of the transaction making it easier for our associates to close deals and easier for me to track production and growth,” said Anthony Montroy from Kindred Real Estate. “Technology is one of the main reasons we joined the Radius brokerage and they have not disappointed. The power they’re providing us through technology is mind blowing.”
Radius brokerage members have immediate access to TxM Suite within the Radius Office app. This marks the beginning of a series of transformative technology solutions from Radius, empowering entrepreneurs to stay ahead of the curve in today's competitive market.
Radius Agent is a modern real estate brokerage built on the foundation of agent empowerment. We leverage cutting-edge technology to streamline workflows, simplify transactions, and provide agents with the tools they need to excel. From AI-powered assistance to seamless transactions, Radius Agent believes in equipping real estate entrepreneurs with the tools and service they need in order to concentrate on what matters most – exceptional client service and building lasting relationships.
