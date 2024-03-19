Radius Agent Unveils Mel: The Next-Gen AI Assistant Transforming Real Estate
Radius launches Mel, AI for real estate, to simplify tasks, streamline workflows, and boost agent success - boasts 150% user increase in the Radius Office app.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radius Agent, a leading brokerage firm dedicated to empowering real estate professionals, is excited to announce the launch of Mel, an advanced AI Assistant designed to give agent’s the ability to up-level their workflows and client experiences. With a deep understanding of the U.S. real estate market and local regulatory guidance, Mel is set to become an indispensable tool for Radius partners.
With instant access to MLS data, Mel simplifies property research, acts as a compliance reference by navigating complex state-specific regulations, and streamlines workflows by automating scheduling, drafting marketing materials, and providing real-time assistance with general real estate queries.
"Mel is not just technology; it's an agent's secret weapon," says Biju Ashokan, Founder & CEO of Radius Agent. "By automating tedious tasks and providing real-time compliance guidance, Mel empowers agents to focus on what truly matters - building relationships and delivering exceptional client service.”
Mel's introduction underscores Radius Agent's commitment to providing real estate entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed. “Our strategy has always been prioritizing solutions that simplify operations, expedite transactions, and elevate the client experience,” says Sam Kasle, Radius COO. “Mel is just the beginning of a lineup of products we expect to unveil in 2024 to accomplish this goal.”
Mel's introduction is a testament to Radius Agent's commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate sector. By harnessing the power of AI, Radius Agent is set to provide unparalleled service and support to its agents and clients, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Radius’ release of their real estate-specific AI Assistant has shown enormous success, providing a 150% increase in monthly active users within the already widely used Radius Office app.
For more information about Mel and how it's transforming the real estate industry, please contact press@radiusagent.com.
Stephanie Totty
Radius
+1 940-390-9921
email us here