Jay King Receives Lifetime Achievement Award For His Legacy of Leadership and Compassion
Celebrating a Journey of Service and Impact in the Community
I am deeply honored to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award. It reflects not just my work, but the incredible strength and resilience of our community. Together, we can continue to make difference.”SACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated icon and humanitarian Jay King was presented with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award during a special ceremony held at the B Street Theatre in Sacramento. This momentous occasion recognized King's extensive contributions to the community and his unwavering commitment to advocating for small businesses and marginalized communities.
— Jay King
As the President and CEO of the California Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC), appointed in June 2019, Jay King has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a tireless work ethic that has greatly impacted African American small and microbusiness owners across the state. King is not only a Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, known for his work with Club Nouveau, but also a record label executive and an influential radio personality on KDEE 97.5 FM and KBLA 1580 AM.
Throughout his career, King has dedicated himself to various initiatives aimed at uplifting underserved communities. As Chair of Caltrans’ Statewide Small Business Counsel (SBC) and the African American Ad-Hoc Committee, he plays a crucial role in ensuring equal opportunities for minority-owned businesses. In addition, he is an active member of the CA Department of General Services and the CA High-Speed Rail Small Business Councils. His passion for economic empowerment is further exemplified through his founding of the North Sacramento Leadership Council and the Greater Sacramento Financial Literacy Group.
The evening was a resounding success, with Mr. King being honored with multiple accolades, highlighting his significant impact and contributions to society. The event featured special guest speaker Tavis Smiley, who praised King for his dedication to fostering growth and opportunity within the small business community.
The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award was presented by Dr. Jennifer Pilate, with assistance from Dr. Lara Batey Sanders, underscoring the importance of recognizing individuals committed to making lasting change.
"I am deeply honored to receive this award," said Jay King. "This recognition is not just for me, but for all the small business owners and advocates working tirelessly to build stronger communities. Together, we can create a brighter future for everyone."
**About Jay King:**
Jay King is a Grammy award-winning artist, entrepreneur, and advocate for small and microbusinesses. Through his leadership roles and community initiatives, he strives to empower African American entrepreneurs and enhance economic opportunities across California.
