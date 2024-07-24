S. 3854, International Freedom Protection Act
S. 3854 would make several changes to federal programs to monitor and prevent transnational repression and public corruption in foreign countries. The bill defines transnational repression as attempts by foreign governments to harass, intimidate, coerce, silence, or harm individuals located outside their territories to prevent them from exercising their human rights.
Specifically, the bill would:
- Encourage the Administration to consider a foreign person’s involvement in transnational repression as a factor in imposing sanctions;
- Authorize the department to offer rewards for information about assets stolen by corrupt foreign governments;
- Require the Department of State to develop and provide training on transnational repression to its own staff and to other federal employees; and
- Require the department to report to the Congress on its efforts to monitor and prevent transnational repression and on related matters.