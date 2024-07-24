H.R. 3042, Millennium Challenge Corporation Candidate Country Reform Act

H.R. 3042 would expand the pool of countries that are candidates for assistance from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). It also would require the corporation to report on efforts to undermine MCC programs by entities such as the People’s Republic of China. MCC provides grants to promote economic growth and reduce poverty in developing countries that demonstrate good governance, free markets, and robust investments in education, public health, and the environment. MCC evaluates candidate countries using those criteria and selects an average of two eligible countries each year.