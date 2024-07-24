910 Equity Development Reveals Strategic Expansion into Compliance & Risk Management Market with Athena Risk Management
910 Equity Development to Accelerate Growth with Strategic Expansion into Compliance and Risk Management Market with Athena Risk Management, LLC.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 910 Equity Development to Accelerate Growth with Strategic Expansion into Compliance and Risk Management Market with Athena Risk Management, LLC.
910 Equity Development (9ED) has announced a strategic initiative with Athena Risk Management, a purpose-driven, strategic intelligence, compliance and risk management firm that acts as a trusted advisor to governments, international agencies, and the international corporate sector. This initiative marks a significant step for 9ED in expanding its portfolio into the compliance and risk management market.
Founding Partner and advisor to Athena Risk Management welcomed the investment, highlighting that while Athena Risk Management would be incorporated in Wyoming, the partnership with 9ED would accelerate its access to global markets. "Our investment in strategic intelligence and risk management is part of a larger strategy to invest in compliance and risk management adjacent sectors with significant tailwinds. Alongside, expanding our platform and our core plus strategy with exposure to high conviction sectors such as risk management, compliance markets and access to this well positioned portfolio with Athena Risk Management is a natural extension of our broader, global investment strategy.
The expansion into Athena Risk Management for 9ED comes after a series of successful investments and new ventures in recent years. This includes partnerships with DE Group, The Gray Company, and other North American companies, showcasing 9ED's commitment to growth and diversification in sectors with promising potential.
Further information is available at www.910equity.com.
About Athena Risk Management
Athena Risk Management, LLC, (‘ARM”) is a purpose-driven, strategic intelligence and risk management firm. As a trusted advisor, ARM provides comprehensive support to governments, international agencies, and the global corporate sector. Athena Risk Management is dedicated to delivering expert guidance and solutions, ensuring the safety, security, and strategic advantage of our clients in an increasingly complex and interconnected world. Through our innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence, ARM helps organizations navigate risks, seize opportunities, and achieve their mission objectives.
About 910 Equity Development
910 Equity Development, LLC, (‘9ED”) is an equity development company that focuses on deploying equity capital for both internal and external investments, aiming to create long-term value through business development, corporate governance, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships.
910 Equity Development is the investment arm of 910 Capital Partners, LLC, which reinvests 90% of the firm’s earnings permits 9ED to explore a wide, diverse range of opportunities and investments. We seek to enhance value through key strategic and tactical initiatives, including rightsizing capital structures, streamlining operations, improving core businesses, and creating new platforms for growth. Further information is available at www.910equity.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in any state to any person. The information herein contains "forward-looking statements". Specific forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and include, without limitation, words such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "targets," "forecasts," "seeks," "could," "should" or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that any idea or assumption herein is, or will be proven, correct or that any of the objectives, plans or goals stated herein will ultimately be undertaken or achieved. If one or more of such risks or uncertainties materialize, or if 910 Equity Development, LLC's ("9ED") underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the actual results may vary materially from outcomes indicated by these statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by 9ED that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will ever be achieved.
Media Contacts:
910 Equity Development, LLC
Maria Quiroz / Emma Lopez
ir@910equity.com
Maria Quiroz
910 Equity Development, LLC.
ir@910equity.com