910 Capital Partners to Accelerate Growth with Strategic Expansion into Private Credit
910 Capital Partners, a leading private investment firm known for its innovative approach to control equity investments, strategic partnerships, buyouts and recapitalization, announced today
Today announced its strategic expansion into the private credit market. This move underscores the firm’s commitment to diversifying its portfolio and enhancing growth opportunities for its clients.
The new private credit initiative will focus on providing customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. By leveraging its extensive industry expertise and robust network, 910 Capital Partners aims to offer flexible and competitive credit solutions that cater to the unique needs of its clients.
“We are incredibly pleased with the launch and performance of 910 Capital Partners and are excited with the new strategy to capitalize on the growth of private credit as an asset class. Our goal is to generate exceptional value for our investors, and business owners as we leverage our team of operating partners, investment professionals, and industry network to drive growth across our portfolio,” said Mark Anthony Rodriguez, General Partner of 910 Capital Partners. “This strategic move aligns with our long-term vision of providing comprehensive financial solutions that drive growth and value for our investors. Private credit presents a significant opportunity to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns while supporting businesses in their growth journeys. We look forward to partnering with businesses to provide the capital and support they need to achieve their growth objectives.”
These new capabilities are designed to meet the evolving needs specifically of loan and private credit investors, the latest underscores 910 Capital Partners dedication to continuous innovation in this market.
The private credit market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by increased demand for alternative financing options among middle-market companies. 910 Capital Partners’ entry into this space is a testament to its proactive approach to identifying and capitalizing on emerging investment opportunities.
The firm’s private credit team will consist of seasoned professionals with deep expertise in credit analysis, underwriting, and portfolio management. This team will work closely with the firm’s existing teams to ensure a cohesive and integrated investment strategy.
910 Capital Partners has a proven track record of delivering superior investment performance through its disciplined approach and focus on value creation. The firm’s expansion into private credit is expected to further strengthen its market position and enhance its ability to generate long-term value for its investors.
About 910 Capital Partners
910 Capital Partners, LLC, (‘9CP”) is a privately held, alternative asset manager who primarily focuses on investing globally across the capital structure, our private credit platform combines deep expertise and long-standing relationships with sponsors and issuers to originate attractive risk-adjusted return opportunities directly. Further information is available at www.910capitalpartners.com/investors.
About 910 Equity Development
910 Equity Development, LLC, (‘9ED”) is an equity development company that focuses on deploying equity capital for both internal and external investments, aiming to create long-term value through business development, corporate governance, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships.
910 Equity Development is the investment arm of 910 Capital Partners, LLC, which reinvests 90% of the firm’s earnings permits 9ED to explore a wide, diverse range of opportunities and investments. We seek to enhance value through key strategic and tactical initiatives, including rightsizing capital structures, streamlining operations, improving core businesses, and creating new platforms for growth. Further information is available at www.910equity.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in any state to any person. The information herein contains "forward-looking statements". Specific forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and include, without limitation, words such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "targets," "forecasts," "seeks," "could," "should" or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that any idea or assumption herein is, or will be proven, correct or that any of the objectives, plans or goals stated herein will ultimately be undertaken or achieved. If one or more of such risks or uncertainties materialize, or if 910 Equity Development, LLC's ("9ED") underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the actual results may vary materially from outcomes indicated by these statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by 9ED that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will ever be achieved.
Media Contacts:
910 Equity Development, LLC
Maria Quiroz / Emma Lopez
ir@910equity.com
