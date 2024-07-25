Nicholas Slowinski Appointed Chief of Public Safety Department, Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

Nicholas Slowinski, Chief of Public Safety, Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General Manager Paul Marazzo announced the appointment of Nicholas Slowinski, to Chief of Public Safety at Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club, (www.birchwoodcc.com).

“We’re pleased to be able to promote from within and appoint Nick to the Chief of Public Safety Department position,” says Marazzo.

Prior to his appointment, Slowinski worked as a public safety officer at Birchwood Farms since 2023. As Chief of Public Safety, Slowinski will oversee all aspects of security and emergency response at Birchwood Farms as well as West Traverse Township.

Slowinski also holds national paramedic certifications in pediatric, cardiac and trauma with 10 years of transport unit experience. He also holds a Haz Mat technician 1 license. In addition, Slowinski is a member of the volunteer Indian River fire department.

According to Marazzo, the Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Community Public Safety team is unique. “You won’t find a community like Birchwood Farms that offers 24/7 police and EMT service covering 450 homeowners on 1600 acres as well as West Traverse Township,” says Marazzo.

Slowinski credits the 24/7 aspect of the public safety team to the fast response time. “Our 7-8.5 minute response time is way above the national average of 12 minutes to arrive on a scene,” says Slowinski. “When you’re dealing with people’s lives, minutes can be the difference between life and death,” he said. The Birchwood Farms Public Safety team employs 5 full time and 2 part-time officers.

About Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club: A residential country club on the bluffs of Lake Michigan, offering members numerous amenities to include golf, tennis, pickleball, dining, heated swimming pools, hiking and skiing trails, a fitness center and property ownership under a variety of memberships. For more information contact jo@birchwoodcc.com or call 231 526-2166.