NCTF-RH Conducts Spill Drill Ahead of Tank Pressure Washing Operations

The exercise tested the Navy’s emergency response capabilities and its ability to work with multiple agencies to respond to a spill consisting of a mixture of water and cleaning solution at the facility, ahead of the commencement of pressure washing fuel tanks that have completed successful fuel and sludge removal.

Experts from the Navy, Environmental Protection Agency, Hawaii Department of Health, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, and Honolulu Department of Emergency Management participated in the drill.

"As we move into the next stages of tank cleaning operations, our goal is to ensure our teams are prepared to respond to any situation if there is an unplanned release or spill,” said Rear Adm. Marc Williams, NCTF-RH deputy commander. “We remain committed to ensure the safety of our workers, our community, and the environment.”

NCTF-RH is committed to working with all government agencies and community stakeholders to safely and deliberately close the RHBFSF underground storage tanks and associated pipelines, conduct long-term environmental remediation, and ensure continued access to safe drinking water in compliance with all Federal, State, and local laws, policies and regulations.

