Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Royal Singapore Navy’s Chief of Navy Rear Adm. Sean Wat

Chief of Naval Operations Spokesperson Navy Cmdr. Desiree Frame provided the following readout:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with the Royal Singapore Navy’s Chief of Navy, Rear Adm. Sean Wat in Perth, Australia while in town for the Indian Ocean Defense and Security (IODS) Conference, July 24.

The two leaders discussed Singapore’s participation in the ongoing Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise - which Singapore has been participating in since 2008 - and their ability to further expand high-end training and interoperability in this year’s exercise.

During their meeting the leaders also underscored the importance of ongoing efforts to expand bilateral force posture cooperation in Singapore to support deeper interoperability and demonstrate shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The U.S. and Royal Singapore navies frequently operate and train together, most recently commencing the multilateral exercise Cooperation Afloat Reading and Training (CARAT) Thailand last week.

The two leaders last met in April at the U.S. Pacific Fleet change of command in Pearl Harbor, HI.