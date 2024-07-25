Seventy Year Old American Manufacturing Firm Gets Another Chapter
Blount Entities, Capital Eleven, and 8228, acquire Cardic Machine Products Inc.CARSON, CA, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardic Machine Products Inc. (Cardic) has been acquired by Blount Entities, Capital Eleven, and 8228. Cardic, a renowned leader in precision machining and manufacturing services has over seven decades of experience and has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality machining solutions to diverse industries, including space and defense.
"We are thrilled to welcome Cardic Machine Products into the Blount Entities family," said Ethan Blount, CEO of Blount Entities. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to expand our footprint and capabilities in the precision manufacturing sector. Cardic's expertise and reputation for excellence complement our mission to deliver exceptional quality and service to our customers."
The collaboration with investment partners Capital Eleven and 8228 has been instrumental in facilitating this acquisition. Their financial support and strategic guidance have been pivotal in ensuring a seamless transition and integration of the two companies. "Our team is energized by this acquisition because it underscores our commitment to investing in companies with strong core competencies and value propositions" stated Brian Jorgenson, Chief Investment Officer at Capital Eleven.
Davis Warnock, Owner at 8228, added, "This acquisition is a testament to our belief in the future of precision manufacturing. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and are confident that our combined expertise will drive Cardic towards even more innovation and success."
Under new leadership, they see the opportunity for Cardic Machine Products to deliver enhanced value to their clients, employees, and stakeholders. The current team will remain in place and continue to provide the same exceptional service customers have known and valued for the last several decades.
Cardic specializes in precision manufacturing and in house have multiple CNC Turning Centers with bar feeders and Vertical Multi Axis Milling Machining Centers. In addition, Cardic has Jig Borers and a Jig Grinder. They have a complete Tool Room equipped with manual lathes, mills, grinders and a deburring department. From production floor to Quality Inspection Lab, Cardic does not cut any corners. They are fully equipped to inspect every part and provide customers the data they need.
About Cardic Machine Products Inc.:
Cardic Machine Products Inc. has been a leader in precision machining and manufacturing since 1951, serving a wide range of industries with high-quality, reliable solutions. Known for its technical expertise and customer-centric approach, Cardic Machine Products is dedicated to delivering excellence.
About Capital Eleven:
Capital Eleven is an investment firm based in Meridian, Idaho with a people-first strategy, focused on creating sustainable value. Capital Eleven invests in people with passion, projects with vision, and partners with investors and entrepreneurs that share the same values of excellence, grit, and doing what’s right.
About 8228:
8228 is a Family Office based in Lehi, Utah focused on the spectrum of alternative investment in Private Equity, Venture Capital and Real Estate. The founders of 8228 are members of one of the prominent private equity investing families in Salt Lake City. The investment team at 8228 has been focused on boosting entrepreneurship in Utah and across the western states since 2008, backing driven founders who know how to rally resources, build strong teams, and add
value to the world.
About Blount Entities:
Blount Entities, is a Boise based investment company with a strong emphasis on investing in and operating high precision U.S. based manufacturing companies. Blount Entities other sectors of investment include both software and real estate. They describe themselves as value investors who invest in America
