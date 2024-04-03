Blount Entities Successfully Exits SunTower Machine Co in Tempe, Arizona
Idaho based Blount Entities successfully sold SunTower Machine Co, a manufacturer in Tempe, AZ. The move underscores Blount Entities' portfolio optimization.
We are pleased to announce the successful exit of SunTower Machine Co. This divestment underscores our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders.”EAGLE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idaho based Blount Entities proudly announces the successful divestment of SunTower Machine Co, a leading manufacturer based in Tempe, Arizona. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for both companies and underscores Blount Entities' commitment to strategic portfolio optimization.
— Ethan Blount
With a legacy of innovation and excellence spanning over two decades, SunTower Machine Co has established itself as a premier provider of precision machining solutions, serving diverse industries including aerospace, automotive, and medical devices. The company's unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has earned it a distinguished reputation in the marketplace. Liberty Machining has purchased SunTower and will continue to operate it with the existing team in place.
Blount Entities' decision to divest SunTower Machine Co aligns with its overarching strategy to focus on core business segments and maximize shareholder value. The sale of SunTower Machine Co represents a culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and strategic planning.
"We are pleased to announce the successful exit of SunTower Machine Co," said Ethan Blount, CEO of Blount Entities. "This divestment underscores our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders while ensuring the continued success of SunTower Machine Co under new ownership. We are excited about the prospects for SunTower Machine Co and are confident that the new ownership will uphold the company's legacy of excellence," added Blount.
The successful divestment of SunTower Machine Co reaffirms Blount Entities' position as a strategic investor committed to driving growth and creating value. As the company continues to pursue its strategic objectives, it remains dedicated to fostering innovation, supporting its employees, and delivering superior returns to its shareholders.
For more information about Blount Entities and its portfolio of companies, please visit blountentities.com (http://www.blountentities.com).
About Blount Entities:
Blount Entities is a family office specializing in Real Estate, Manufacturing, Software and Utilities. BE buys small companies – if you’re interested in partnering please reach out to info@blountentities.com.
