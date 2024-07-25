Rackspace Technology To Offer TuxCare Extended Lifecycle Support Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- TuxCare, the enterprise solutions division of CloudLinux and a global innovator in cybersecurity for Linux, today announced that San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud and AI technology solutions company, will deliver TuxCare Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) to its vast customer base ranging from SMBs to Fortune 100 companies and government bodies.
Through a CloudLinux OEM agreement, Rackspace Technology is set to deliver TuxCare ELS for CentOS 7 as well as CentOS 6 and 8, and Ubuntu 16 and 18. The agreement also includes TuxCare ELS for Hypertext Preprocessor, furthering the protections offered to Rackspace Technology customers as they navigate their move to newer operating systems.
Providing the peace of mind and assurance that organizations seek when facing end-of-life system use, TuxCare’s support offerings arm Rackspace Technology customers with automated vulnerability patches for end-of-life systems for years after its vendor-supported lifecycle – providing the time and protection needed while moving forward.
“We welcome this opportunity to partner with Rackspace to help secure end of life software versions for their customers,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “We’re pleased that TuxCare ELS will seamlessly enable the continued operation of existing infrastructure while meeting vital security requirements..”
“As various Linux operating systems near their end-of-life dates, our collaboration with TuxCare ensures ongoing support and security for our customers,” said Jason Henderson, Compute & OS Product Manager at Rackspace. "Paired with Rackspace's support and engineering expertise, Rackspace Private Cloud provides platforms to run your mission critical apps today and modernize for the future."
For more information on TuxCare Extended Lifecycle Support offerings, visit:
https://tuxcare.com/extended-lifecycle-support/
About Rackspace
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies. Visit www.rackspace.com.
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com. To stay connected with TuxCare, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.
