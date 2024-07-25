Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,084 in the last 365 days.

Rackspace Technology To Offer TuxCare Extended Lifecycle Support Services

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CALIF., USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TuxCare, the enterprise solutions division of CloudLinux and a global innovator in cybersecurity for Linux, today announced that San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud and AI technology solutions company, will deliver TuxCare Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) to its vast customer base ranging from SMBs to Fortune 100 companies and government bodies.

Through a CloudLinux OEM agreement, Rackspace Technology is set to deliver TuxCare ELS for CentOS 7 as well as CentOS 6 and 8, and Ubuntu 16 and 18. The agreement also includes TuxCare ELS for Hypertext Preprocessor, furthering the protections offered to Rackspace Technology customers as they navigate their move to newer operating systems.

Providing the peace of mind and assurance that organizations seek when facing end-of-life system use, TuxCare’s support offerings arm Rackspace Technology customers with automated vulnerability patches for end-of-life systems for years after its vendor-supported lifecycle – providing the time and protection needed while moving forward.

“We welcome this opportunity to partner with Rackspace to help secure end of life software versions for their customers,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “We’re pleased that TuxCare ELS will seamlessly enable the continued operation of existing infrastructure while meeting vital security requirements..”

“As various Linux operating systems near their end-of-life dates, our collaboration with TuxCare ensures ongoing support and security for our customers,” said Jason Henderson, Compute & OS Product Manager at Rackspace. "Paired with Rackspace's support and engineering expertise, Rackspace Private Cloud provides platforms to run your mission critical apps today and modernize for the future."

For more information on TuxCare Extended Lifecycle Support offerings, visit:
https://tuxcare.com/extended-lifecycle-support/

About Rackspace
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies. Visit www.rackspace.com.

About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com. To stay connected with TuxCare, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.


Rackspace Contact:
publicrelations@rackspace.com

DeShea Witcher
TuxCare
marketing@tuxcare.com

You just read:

Rackspace Technology To Offer TuxCare Extended Lifecycle Support Services

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more