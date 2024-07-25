New Childrens Book: MPM Enterprises, LLC Announces - Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education

Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education!

Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education-Environmental Eddie Let's Talk Series: Air Pollution

A must have book for you child, school or library!” — A must have book for your child, school or library!

MADISON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPM Enterprises, LLC announced today July 25, 2024, that their first new children’s (Kindle eBook) has launched a pre-order book sale campaign at $1.99 available now!

Amazon exclusive for 90 days on Kindle eBook release available on July 27, 2024.

Go to Amazon and type in Environmental Eddie or click on the Amazon link embedded below in this press release to order your copy.

This book is titled “Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education – Environmental Eddie Let’s Talk Series: Air Pollution” (ISBN: 979-8-9869638-1-5).

Author Al Chaney, MBA believes that any child can learn about the environment, and how to protect it at an early age if guided through an environmental educational awareness process. This book focuses on just that! Additionally, this book may solve problems by assisting your child in improving his/her grades by acquiring critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Give your child the advantage they need!

This book introduces the main character Environmental Eddie, our protagonist hero who is 10 years old. While watching the evening news Eddie listens to the television weather reporter talk about how air pollution has increased over the years in his hometown. He, immediately responds to the challenge, “I know I can help reduce air pollution!” However, Eddie must first acquire the knowledge, confidence, and skills to reduce air pollution. Fortunately, his school district has recently established an environmental academy run by a very knowledgeable environmental scientist. Dr. Anna von Smart who is also a theoretical physicist. Eddie and his friends travel to the multiverse (New City) where the enlightened Dr. Omni bequeaths the Scroll of Knowledge to Dr. von Smart to teach the kids how to solve the problem of air pollution. Eddie must master the skills necessary to reduce air pollution by attending and graduating from the academy. Time is of the essence!

This book also covers elements fantasy, science fiction, Critical thinking, Problem Solving, Common Core Standards, Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Additionally, this book contains a puzzle, coloring item, workbook samples to enhance learning, a donation letter, a how to start and after school program, sample grant proposal, funding sources from the private sector and the Federal Government.

What others are saying about Al Chaney's book:

"Environmental Eddie assists teachers, parents, and caregivers in teaching children how to solve air pollution through the use of STEM/STEAM supported critical thinking skills."

Mary Lou Nayler, PhD.,

Sacramento State University, Career/Tech Ed. Assistant Professor (Retired) and national Presidential STEM Taskforce.

This engaging book, ideal for elementary-aged children, combines an engrossing story with critical STEM concepts. It encourages young readers to think critically about air pollution and develop problem-solving skills. By introducing key air pollution terminology in an age-appropriate, reader-friendly manner, the book can motivate children to become environmental champions. Additionally, it can foster empathy for those affected by air pollution, making it an impactful resource for both education and social skills.

Mousumi De, PhD.,

Assistant Professor School of Education, Department of Teaching and Learning Education, University of Redlands, Redlands, CA.

Mr. Al Chaney is a talented author who loves and cares about the environment deeply. This shows in the words of his books and in his visits with children in school classrooms and libraries across the country. If you want your children to gain knowledge of how to protect their environment and to become problem solvers to meet challenges, this book would be a welcome addition to their reading library.

Dr. Carol Montgomery,

Former Principal, Consultant and University Professor.

To purchase a copy visit: https://a.co/d/0ReGtNA

Order today!

Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education will teach your child skills that can be applied to many situations in a fun, and entertaining way that will last him/her a lifetime! A must have book for your child, school or library!

"Our goal is for Environmental Eddie, with his “Remember to Protect-it for Future Generations!”™ proclamation, to become universally recognized as the worldwide icon for educational awareness, and environmental protection. The U.S. Forest Service has a famous fire prevention bear, and we plan to make Environmental Eddie the international ambassador for educating school children on the environment, critical thinking and problem-solving. We believe that Environmental Eddie will be like the next big new sensation like "Paw Patrol" with his international appeal! This is planned to be accomplished through books, public appearances, teacher training workshops, consulting, and social marketing," said E. Ashley Chaney, PhD., Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

About the author: Al Chaney, MBA is a retired Integrated Waste Management Specialist (IWMS) formally with the California Environmental Protection Agency (CIWMB) where he was the liaison for all of the California public colleges on recycling and waste diversion. He assisted colleges in diverting thousands of tons of trash from landfills and helping their campuses be greener Mr. Chaney is registered as a grant reviewer with the US Department of Education (G5).

If you would like more information about this topic and school visits, please email the

author at: eddie@environmental-eddie.com or call 256-441-2974

Tell your child’s teacher, caregiver, principal or superintendent about our book!

Environmental Eddie's copyrighted character, trademark and concept are receiving interest from a range of professionals from education, and environmental associations.

Environmental Eddie is available for Licensing!

MPM Enterprises, LLC, located in Madison, AL., owns and has created all of the intellectual property, exclusive rights, licensing, trademarks, copyrights, artwork, designs, patents, illustrations, derivative rights and publishing rights.

Web site: https://environmental-eddie.com

Environmental Eddie is available for Licensing!

For information about Environmental Eddie, please contact:

Al Chaney, MBA

MPM Enterprises, LLC

P.O. Box 197

Madison, AL 35758

256-441-2974