GPX Intelligence Highlights Temperature and Humidity Tracking Solutions with TempTrack Product
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPX Intelligence, a leading provider of asset, logistics, and shipment tracking solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the TempTrack, an exciting new Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) accessory designed to complement GPX’s AssetTrack suite of BLE-enabled GPS trackers.
GPX's AssetTrack + TempTrack pairing, the "AssetTemp" Bundle
GPX's ChargeTrack + TempTrack pairing, the "ChargeTemp" bundle
The TempTrack device is engineered to provide precise temperature and humidity tracking, offering unparalleled visibility and control over environmental conditions for various industries.
The TempTrack device is a compact, powerful tool that pairs seamlessly with the AssetTrack suite, enabling users to monitor temperature and humidity levels with remarkable accuracy.
With a sensitivity of +/- 1 degree Celsius and +/- 3% relative humidity (RH), the AssetTemp ensures that environmental data is reliable and precise. This device is designed to operate for up to three years on just two easily replaceable AAA batteries, making it both cost-effective and user-friendly.
Key Features and Benefits of GPX’s Temperature and Humidity Tracking Solution:
- Extended Battery Life: Up to three years of operation with two replaceable AAA batteries, ensuring long-term repeated use.
- High Sensitivity: Accurate to +/- 1 degree Celsius and +/- 3% RH, providing precise environmental data.
- Seamless Integration: Pairs effortlessly with the AssetTrack suite of BLE-enabled GPS trackers, offering a comprehensive tracking solution.
- Real-Time Alerts: Users receive email alerts based on customizable temperature and humidity thresholds, ensuring timely responses to environmental changes.
- Historical Data Access: View historical and live positions of tracked items, and download detailed temperature and humidity reports.
- SLA Compliance: Chart environmental data against Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to ensure compliance and maintain quality standards.
The TempTrack device is designed to meet the diverse needs of various industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. In the agriculture sector, TempTrack helps farmers and agribusiness companies monitor storage conditions for perishable goods and ensure optimal environments for livestock and crops. Within the manufacturing arena, TempTrack helps managers maintain ideal conditions for sensitive materials and products during production and storage.
In the healthcare space, TempTrack helps managers ensure medical supplies and pharmaceuticals are stored within safe temperature and humidity ranges. Additionally, in the logistics industry, TempTrack helps leaders track environmental conditions during the transportation of goods, ensuring quality and compliance with regulatory standards.
"At GPX Intelligence, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to optimize their operations and protect their assets," said John Barbour, head of product at GPX Intelligence. "Temperature and humidity monitoring is a very important component for customers. They need accuracy and reliability in temperature and humidity tracking, and the TempTrack delivers. We are excited to see the positive impact this technology will have across a multitude of industries."
GPX's expanded suite of temperature and humidity tracking solutions underscores the company's commitment to innovation and its understanding of multiple industries’ evolving needs. By providing an intentional variety of hardware options, GPX ensures that businesses can select the most appropriate tracking solution to safeguard their assets.
For more information on how GPX can support your business’s tracking needs, visit https://gpx.co/solutions/temperature-humidity/
About GPX Intelligence
GPX Intelligence is a leading provider of location data that generates peace of mind and moves business forward. The company's innovative location-as-a-service technology leverages machine learning to help companies gain actionable intelligence -- whether that's in the supply chain, across shipments, on a jobsite, in the field, or in the warehouse. GPX's industry-leading solutions help manage important assets, vehicles, and shipments in one place, empowering teams to make better decisions, faster. GPX Intelligence works with a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, helping them unlock operational efficiency through their location data.
Kim Dazey
GPX Intelligence
email us here