GPX Intelligence Welcomes Pride Mobility to its Esteemed Client Family
EINPresswire.com/ -- GPX Intelligence, a leading provider of cutting-edge GPS tracking and asset management solutions, is thrilled to announce Pride Mobility as one of its latest key clients. This new relationship marks a significant milestone in GPX’s mission to empower medical device businesses with the technology they need to excel in the industry.
Pride Mobility, a respected leader in the design and manufacture of mobility products, including the world-famous Jazzy brand of power wheelchairs, electric scooters, and power lift recliners, has chosen GPX Intelligence as its trusted solution for deploying tracking solutions for medical devices.
This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way Pride Mobility manages and tracks its medical equipment, ensuring these essential devices are always in the right place, at the right time, to meet patient needs.
By integrating GPX Intelligence's state-of-the-art GPS tracking solutions, Pride Mobility stands to gain key business benefits, including:
- Enhanced Asset Management: Real-time tracking and monitoring of medical devices will allow Pride Mobility to optimize asset utilization, reduce downtime, and prevent loss or theft, ensuring devices are available when patients need them most.
- Improved Patient Satisfaction: With the ability to precisely track equipment locations and statuses, Pride Mobility can expedite delivery times and improve the overall experience for patients, leading to increased satisfaction and loyalty.
- Data-Driven Decisions: Access to detailed analytics and insights will empower Pride Mobility to make informed decisions about inventory management, distribution strategies, and maintenance schedules, further improving efficiency and reducing costs.
- Compliance and Security: GPX Intelligence’s solutions will assist Pride Mobility in adhering to regulatory requirements by providing detailed logs and reports on device usage and movements, ensuring the highest standards of safety and compliance.
- Sustainability Impact: Efficient tracking and management of medical devices contribute to a reduction in carbon footprint by optimizing routes and minimizing unnecessary transportation.
"We are honored to welcome Pride Mobility into the GPX Intelligence family," said Gabe Weeks, chief executive officer at GPX Intelligence. "Our partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation and excellence. We are excited to see how our location intelligence solutions will not only enhance Pride Mobility's operations but also make a positive impact on the lives of those who rely on their products."
Pride Mobility's decision to utilize GPX Intelligence's GPS tracking technology for tracking insured medical devices for patients represents a forward-thinking approach to healthcare and mobility. Together, the companies work to set new standards in patient care and operational efficiency.
For further information about GPX Intelligence and its partnership with Pride Mobility, please visit www.gpx.co.
About GPX Intelligence
GPX Intelligence is a leading provider of location data that generates peace of mind and moves business forward. The company's innovative location-as-a-service technology leverages machine learning to help companies gain actionable intelligence -- whether that's in the supply chain, on equipment, on a jobsite, or in the warehouse. GPX's industry-leading solutions help manage important assets and equipment in one place, empowering teams to make better decisions, faster. GPX Intelligence works with a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, helping them unlock operational efficiency through their location data.
About Pride Mobility
Pride Mobility Products Corp. is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of mobility products, including a wide range of personal mobility vehicles and lifts. Committed to innovation and quality, Pride Mobility aims to enable a more active and fulfilling life for individuals with mobility challenges.
GPX Intelligence
marketing@gpx.co
