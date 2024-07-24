Panels Announced For David Maisel, Image Nation/Spooky Pictures, Josh Gad, and More This Week At Comic-Con International
Programming kicks off on Thursday with the announcement of the next film in the relationship between Image Nation and Spooky Pictures and continues throughout the week. Full schedule can be found below, and interview opportunities and other press coverage can be coordinated through Moder Fanatic.
Image Nation Presents: Murder in the Next Row- The Future of Horror Unveiled, Thursday, 7/25/24, 1:00PM - 2:00PM, Room: 9
Image Nation, the Abu Dhabi based production studio, made their global debut with last year's celebrated breakout hit Late Night With the Devil. Now, the studio makes their Comic Con International debut with creator Bryan Edward Hill (Postal, ANGEL: Being Human), and the global first look at their next film project. Join us for an exclusive first look at the future of fright.
The Future of Graphic Storytelling; Storiaverse and a Whole New Reading Experience, Thursday, 7/25/24, 3:00PM - 4:00PM, Room: 7AB
What’s next for animation? Stroriaverse, a new vertical, animated storytelling app, is bringing together talented writers, animators and industry professionals across many different genres and mediums to create a new form of entertainment. Stotriaverse is a home for great storytellers and great stories, providing the support needed to bring ideas to life, and a launchpad for unique IP to reach millions of people around the world, while bridging the gap between artists and audiences. For fans of comics, games and animation, Storiaverse is the place to easily discover short form edgy animated stories in a new immersive format.
Time to PANICK: Introducing a New Era of Genre Comics, Thursday, 7/25/24, 4:00PM - 5:00PM, Room: 29AB
PANICK Entertainment is a new publisher dedicated to modernizing horror and sci-fi comics for readers and rattling the status quo of genre comic storytelling. Join industry veterans and co-founders Kris Longo (Heavy Metal, DC Comics), Adam Schlagman (DC Comics; executive producer, Shazam!), Doug Pasko (executive producer, The Outpost, Mythica 1- 5), and Chief Advisor Chris Ryall (Syzygy/Image) for the first look anywhere at their launch slate of books and projects for late 2024 and 2025, including works from Special Guests Shannon Eric Denton (founder, Monster Forge Productions), Dirk Blackman (writer, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans), Brendan Columbus (writer, Savage Circus), and Tehani Farr (artist, Conan). The first 100 people to arrive will receive a free SDCC exclusive print from PANICK and artist Christopher Lair (artist, Never Never). And who knows, perhaps a special guest or two may drop in. GET NERVOUS.
Modern Fanatic: Turning Passion into Profession, Friday, 7/26/24, 11:00AM - 12:00PM, Room: 29AB
Modern Fanatic is a marketing agency that operates under the idea that fandom is far more powerful that a traditional demographic, a way that we connect with others through a collective passion for a specific corner of pop culture. Whether comic books, video or tabletop gaming, our favorite television shows or films, our passion for these things is far more of a reflection of who we are as people than when we were born or how much money we make. We have assembled a panel of some of the top marketers from across the comics, collectibles, animation, and gaming industries to give first hand insight on how to build your brand from the ground up, whether as an individual creative, aspiring publisher, or marketer yourself. Join us for an informative deep dive into process to progress to eventual success in whatever your creative passion.
Dynamite Entertainment’s 20th Anniversary Celebration 2024 Diamond Previews Premiere Publisher, Friday, 7/26/24, 11:30AM - 12:30PM, Room: 5AB
Come celebrate the 20th anniversary of Dynamite Entertainment, publisher of The Boys, Vampirella, Red Sonja, ThunderCats, Space Ghost, Gargoyles, Lilo & Stitch, The Powerpuff Girls, James Bond: 007, and many more fan-favorite series. Dynamite founder Nick Barrucci and Executive Editor Joe Rybandt are joined by a star-studded cast of creators and friends — including David Pepose, Declan Shalvey, Luke Lieberman, Gail Simone, Jimmy Palmiotti, Tony Fleecs, and several more surprise guests — to talk about their two decades making comics history as well as previewing upcoming projects.
Dark Horse and Josh Gad Present: The Writer- Bringing Faith, Folklore, and More into the Best of Fantasy, Friday, 7/26/24, 12:30PM - 1:30PM, Room: 6DE
History is rich with stories from around the world from every faith, religion, and folktale into the rich tapestry of pop culture storytelling. Writer/actor Josh Gad (Frozen) has collaborated with Ben and Max Berkowitz, and renowned artist Ariel Olivetti to bring the story of Stan Siegel and a comic book creator whose life takes an unexpected and dark turn when he is plunged into a Nazi occult-fueled nightmare. In a whirlwind of folklore and magic, Stan’s hunger for answers unveils hidden identities amid demonic chaos and high-speed chases. This thrilling saga is a race against time, with Stan compelled to stop the rising tide of terror by becoming the hero from his pages. Join co-creators Josh Gad, Ben and Max Berkowitz, celebrated artist Ariel Olivetti alongside a panel of creators bringing the stories they were raised on across Islamic, Christian, and Jewish faith, which inspire their own comic book storytelling journeys. All are welcome, and all are the same in the human experience.
Thundercats and Space Ghost/Dynamite Entertainment 2024 Diamond Previews Premiere Publisher, Friday, 7/26/24, 2:30PM - 3:30PM, Room: 10
After launching two of the hottest new comics series of the year with ThunderCats and Space Ghost, Dynamite Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are gearing up to bring you even more hits. Join Dynamite Executive Editor Joe Rybandt and a powerhouse panel of creators — including David Pepose, Declan Shalvey, Soo Lee, Joe Casey, and more — as they talk about the latest comic series and reveal sneak peeks at upcoming titles.
The Official Aspen Comics Panel, Saturday July 27, 2024 1:00pm - 2:00pm PDT, Room 4
David Maisel (founder of Marvel Studios), Frank Mastromauro (Aspen Comics co-owner), Peter Steigerwald (Aspen Comics co-owner), Mark Roslan (Aspen Comics director of design and production), JT Krul (writer, Ekos), and Alex Konat(artist, Ekos) reveal and discuss the debut of a new universe that's been over 20 years in the making: Ekos. Did you see the Ekos promotion when scanning your badge on the way into the con? This is the panel to find out more. All panel attendees will receive a free gift courtesy of Aspen Comics.
Modern Fanatic: Crowdfandom- The Future of Pop Culture in the Hands of Fans, Saturday, 7/27/24, 4:00PM - 5:00PM, Room: 28DE
In recent years, platforms like Kickstarter and Zoop have emerged to define future franchises from the bedroom to the boardroom. Whether major publishers, celebrity driven campaigns, or an indie game birthed in a basement, this method of publishing is the future of the latest, greatest, and next chapter in pop culture. Join Modern Fanatic’s Jeremy Atkins, alongside Zoop co-founder Jordan Plosky, Kickstarter’s Oriana Leckert, and creators and publishers who have found an audience online to help carry them to the shelves.
Disney/Dynamite Entertainment 2024 Diamond Previews Premiere Publisher — Sunday, 7/28/24, 11:30AM - 12:30PM, Room: 23ABC
With hit series like Gargoyles, Disney Villains, Lilo & Stitch, and Hercules, Dynamite Entertainment is bringing fans a new golden age of Disney comics. Join Dynamite Executive Editor Joe Rybandt and an all-star cast of creators — including Sweeney Boo, Amanda Deibert, Soo Lee, and more — as they discuss the Dynamite Disney titles and preview upcoming new projects.
