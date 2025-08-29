BirchBioMed selects Hamilton Health Sciences in Ontario for first clinical trial of burn scar treatment

David Braley Research Institute, part of Hamilton Health Sciences, location of the site initiation visit The study assessment will utilize 3D clinical imaging technology to assess and measure scar healing. The objective of the study is to see how FS2 affects scar formation in people with burn injuries that need skin graft surgery.

RYE, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BirchBioMed Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company and expert in the development of products for scarring and other fibrosis-related disorders, is thrilled to announce Hamilton Health Sciences’ (HHS) Centre for Burn Research in Ontario, Canada, as the first contracted clinical trial site for its Phase II/III randomized study of the naturally-based compound, FS2.The trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06807021 ) will be initiated at HHS’ Centre for Burn Research which specializes in research on developing treatments and therapies to improve healing and quality of life outcomes for burn patients through evidence-based care.FS2, a kynurenic acid product, was first identified as a potential drug candidate for clinical research by investigators at the University of British Columbia. In preclinical trials of the topical cream compared to a leading competitor product, FS2 demonstrated superior prevention of scars as well as the breakdown and reduction of existing scars that occurred both externally and internally after injury, surgery or disease. FS2 is unique in its therapeutic category as it targets scarring on a molecular level.The objective of the study is to see how FS2 affects scar formation in people with burn injuries that need skin graft surgery. Notably, the study assessment will utilize 3D clinical imaging technology, alongside subjective rating scales, to objectively assess and measure scar healing.Dr. Carlos Camozzi, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, BirchBioMed said: “As experts in the development of products for scarring and other fibrosis-related disorders, we are delighted to enter this exciting new phase of our FS2 clinical program.“We see this trial as a pivotal moment in burn care, and we continue to hear from our partnered physicians across the country that innovation is long overdue. There is considerable anticipation for FS2’s potential to transform the lives of millions of people suffering from disfiguring and often life-threatening scars.”SGS Nutrasource’s collaboration with HHS represents the first of up to ten clinical sites in Canada earmarked to undertake this research. The first patients are expected to enrol by September 2025.“Every aspect of this study has been carefully designed to prioritize patient experience and rigorously evaluate the product’s efficacy”, says Adam Kuttenkeuler, PMP, Project Manager at SGS Nutrasource. “SGS Nutrasource is proud to lead this one-of-a-kind study across Canada, launching with such a prestigious research site.”In addition to product manufacturing, quality and development, SGS Nutrasource provides BirchBioMed with extensive clinical and regulatory expertise at this strategic pivotal point in its development.For more information, visit: https://www.nutrasource.ca/ About BirchBioMed Inc.BirchBioMed Inc. is a pioneering clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, breakthrough treatments for organ fibrosis, scarring, skin disorders, and autoimmune diseases, including Type 1 Diabetes. It holds exclusive, worldwide, pharmaceutical licenses from the University of British Columbia for two scientific, novel technologies, FS1 (kynurenine)/FS2 (kynurenic acid) and AI-001 (FS2+cell therapy). Following preclinical and early/mid-stage clinical studies and trials, BirchBioMed’s technologies have shown potential for future medical breakthrough treatments addressing multiple life-threatening diseases and severe debilitating conditions.About SGS NutrasourceSGS Nutrasource is a leading nutraceutical and pharmaceutical life sciences company focused on helping clients commercialize health and wellness products. In addition to a unique offering of clinical trial management, strategic and regulatory support services along with a state-of-the-art clinical trial site, SGS Nutrasource offers a series of third-party natural ingredient product certification programs (NutraStrong™, IFOS™, IKOS™, IAOS™, IGEN™, IPRO™, and Radioactivity Tested & Certified™.)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.