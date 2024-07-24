When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 24, 2024 FDA Publish Date: July 24, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese of Austin, Ky is recalling St. Jerome cheese, batch 231129, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled St. Jerome cheese was distributed via wholesale customers, retail storefront, and through Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese website https://kennyscheese.com.

The cheese has been distributed in two sizes, an 8-ounce wedge in a clear plastic package, and a full 15-pound wheel in a clear plastic package, marked with a logo sticker with ingredients listed on the top and with the lot number 231129 on a white label on the side.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recalled lot.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the Kentucky Department of Public Health revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in a package of St. Jerome batch 231129.

The production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased should not consume the product and are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-270-434-4124 or email kenny@kennyscheese.com from Monday through Friday, 8:00AM-4:00PM.