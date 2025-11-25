This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Product Name: SpeedControl Dial used with SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device

Part Numbers: MX2-3DCK, MX2-3DC, MX2-3DCMC

Lot/Serial Numbers: All SpeedControl Dials, including dials that were replaced as part of a prior recall.

What to Do

Do not use the SpeedControl Dial. Use alternate controls, either wired or wireless.

On August 12, 2025, Max Mobility/Permobil sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall letter with the following required actions:

For End Users

Immediately stop using the SpeedControl Dial to reduce the likelihood of a potentially hazardous or harmful situation.

Use a different way to control the SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device, including:

For Distributors

Remove all SpeedControl Dials from sellable/distribution inventory.

This recall should be carried out to the end user level. If SpeedControl Dials were distributed to someone else, select a transmission method in the portal to: Notify your end users directly and include a copy of this notice with your communication and the consignee ID (which has been provided to you), or Provide end user contact information to Max Mobility/Permobil through the online portal so that Max Mobility/Permobil can contact them directly.



Actions Planned by Max Mobility/Permobil to Correct the Problem

Max Mobility/Permobil will replace all SpeedControl Dials with a SwitchControl, which can be ordered with a mono jack port to connect with an optional Buddy Button. After recall letter acknowledgement is received, instructions for obtaining replacement SwitchControl Buttons and directions for disposing of the SpeedControl Dial will be provided.

Reason for Recall

Max Mobility/Permobil is recalling all SpeedControl Dials used with the SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device after identifying a design issue that can lead to unexpected behavior of the SmartDrive MX2+ motor. The design issue has been part of the SpeedControl Dial since it was first introduced to the market in April 2022. Specifically, if there is an intermittent electrical connection between the SpeedControl Dial and SmartDrive MX2+ motor, the power assist device may fail to fully stop when the user presses the control inward or move involuntarily when the dial is at zero position and the light is flashing in stand-by mode. This recall includes all SpeedControl Dials, including dials that were replaced as part of a prior recall.

If an individual is using a Max Mobility/Permobil SpeedControl Dial to control their SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device and experiences one of the performance concerns identified above, they may experience continued drive and/or involuntary movement. Depending on the scenario, this could lead to minor and/or serious injuries. A minor injury, such as a cut, bruise, scrape, or general soreness, could occur if one of these scenarios occurs at a low overall speed. If a user is travelling at a fast rate of speed and one of these scenarios occurs, there is a potential for serious injury, such as a bone fracture.

There is also a potential risk associated with individuals who may be in close proximity to a user of a SpeedControl Dial if one of these performance failure scenarios were to occur, as the wheelchair powered by the SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device could run or bump into another individual and/or roll over their toes or another extremity.

As of July 29, 2025, Max Mobility/Permobil has reported two serious injuries, and no deaths associated with this issue.

Device Use

The Max Mobility/Permobil Smart Drive MX2+ SpeedControl Dial is used with the SmartDrive MX2+ Wheelchair Power Assist component. The MX2+ is attached to a mechanical wheelchair and provides motorized assistance (power assist) to move the wheels when the user pushes on the chair’s handrails.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Max Mobility/Permobil technical support at 1-615-257-2930.

Additional FDA Resources:

Additional Company Resources (listed in order of most to least recent):

Company provided information on a recall is posted here by the FDA as a public service.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.