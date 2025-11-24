Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes

Company Name:
Supreme Service Solutions, LLC.
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Product Description:

Product Description

Chicken Caesar Salad and Wrap

Company Announcement

Supreme Service Solutions LLC. (dba Supreme Deli) is assisting in a recall for items purchased from Boar’s Head Brand’s supplier of pecorino romano cheese. Ambriola Company, has issued a recall for select SKUs of pecorino romano cheese products, including two products they produce under the Boar’s Head Brand label, due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Ambriola Company Affected Product:

  1. Details: Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese – 6 oz

    Item Code: 858

    Case UPC: 042421-05858

    Sell-by Dates: 11/21/25-3/12/26

  2. Details: FS Grated Romano Cheese Item Code: 15119

    Case UPC: 042421-15119

    Sell-by Dates: 11/21/25-3/12/26

Ambriola Company has issued a Class I recall for the items (see table above) due to potential adulteration with Listeria monocytogenes.

In addition, and in an abundance of caution, Boar’s Head has made the decision to withdraw all products Ambriola Company produces for Boar’s Head. This includes the following additional products NOT affected by the recall:

  1. Details: Pre-cut Pecorino Romano

    Item Code: 15160 

    Case UPC: 042421-15160

    Sell-by Dates: 11/25/25-5/11/26

Recalled items were distributed in Kroger retail stores located in KY & IN.

Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of deli salads and wraps.

Retail packaged items:

Product Name

Barcode UPC

Best By Date

EverRoast Chicken Caesar Salad

850042244142

11/9/2025-11/22/2025

EverRoast Chicken Caesar Wrap

85004224455

11/9/2025-11/22/2025

Labels*: 

*Note: Address line will be specific to store of purchase.

The potential contamination was discovered by Ambriola Company who initiated their recall after the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified them that the Pecorino Romano Cheese described above were associated with reported Ambriola Company has issued a Class I recall for the items due to potential adulteration with

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date for items purchased from Supreme.

What You Should Do: Consumers should not consume and discard the product. The product(s) involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, do not consume it, but rather discard it.

Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their Physician.

Asking Questions?

Contact The Ambriola Company, Inc information mailbox at info@ambriola.com.