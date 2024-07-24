Texas Woman's University taps higher ed veteran to lead Houston campus
Monica G. Williams, PhD, a seasoned higher education leader, will serve as the inaugural Houston campus president
Texas Woman’s has a distinct role in producing outstanding professionals in health care and business for the Houston region, and I am honored to serve as the inaugural president of the Houston campus.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Woman’s University has named Monica G. Williams, PhD, a seasoned higher education leader with a strong background in partnerships and fundraising, as the inaugural Houston campus president. She begins her role on Aug. 26.
— Monica G. Williams, PhD
Williams served nine years as foundation president and vice president of advancement at the University of North Texas at Dallas and has also held leadership positions in fundraising at the United States Fund for UNICEF, Houston Works USA, Rice University, Prairie View A&M University and Texas Southern University.
She played a key role in helping increase UNT Dallas’ enrollment by 60% during her service at that institution and was a lead architect for the university’s values-based strategic plan.
Additionally, Williams taught English in the Houston Independent School District, served as the inaugural director of Houston’s Sylvan at Work/Sylvan Learning Systems Office and worked at Neighborhood Centers Inc. leading its community-based programming.
Williams has an extraordinary record of achievement in leading philanthropic efforts, securing grants and stewarding gifts, and maintains close relationships with Houston stakeholders that she formed in the business, industry, nonprofit and civic sectors.
“Dr. Williams is a born leader, with strong connections in Houston, and a deep understanding of the Houston culture and workforce needs, which on their own would make her an exceptional choice as our first president for the Houston campus,” Texas Woman’s Chancellor Carine Feyten said. “But it is her experience that sets her in high esteem with our campus for what we need right now, especially her experience of working with limited resources to build and grow within the constraints of our state-funded higher education ecosystem.”
As president, Williams will provide strategic leadership for the campus, located in the Texas Medical Center, which encompasses more than 60 medical institutions. It is the largest medical center and life science destination in the world. She will work with students, faculty, staff and key stakeholders — including alumni, community members, business and industry leaders, legislators and policymakers — to ensure Texas Woman’s is a key contributor to the higher education landscape in Houston.
“Texas Woman’s has a distinct role in producing outstanding professionals in health care and business for the Houston region, and I am honored to serve as the inaugural president of the Houston campus,” Williams said. “I look forward to working with the university community and building on a legacy of excellence by producing more talented professionals who will make our community and the state of Texas stronger.”
The state Legislature established Texas Woman’s University System in 2021 as its seventh university system, enabling its Houston and Dallas campuses to transform, grow and continue serving the state and its communities as the nation’s only system with a woman-focused mission. The system made it a top priority to install leadership at both campuses. Monica Christopher became the Dallas campus’s first president in February of this year.
In addition to her lengthy record of fundraising and establishing partnerships, Williams served as an adjunct faculty member at UNT Dallas and at Texas Southern. Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism/English and a master’s degree in communications at Texas Southern and a PhD in educational leadership at Prairie View A&M.
About TWU Houston
The TWU Institute of Health Sciences ― Houston Center is located in the heart of the largest medical center in the world, the Texas Medical Center, and offers advanced degrees in several health science programs. TWU Houston is one of three campuses of Texas Woman’s University in Denton, the largest public university in the nation with a woman focus, and has had a presence in Houston since 1960.
With a primary focus on advanced degrees, TWU Houston houses six schools and programs, including the Nelda C. Stark College of Nursing, the Dr. Sophie Lin Rydin School of Occupational Therapy, School of Physical Therapy, the nutrition and food sciences, health care administration and executive business programs.
####
Kathy R Beazley
KRB Communications
+1 2147285573
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other