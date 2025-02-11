Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Redefines Spacecraft Dispensing with Qualified NEA® Payload Release Module

EBAD's NEA® Payload Release Module (PRM) for use in 4-point spacecraft dispensing applications.

SIMSBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense ( EBAD ), a trusted name in the space and defense industry, has announced a major milestone: the successful qualification of its NEA® Payload Release Module (PRM) for use in 4-point spacecraft dispensing applications.The PRM mechanism has been designed to meet the demanding standards of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rideshare Payload User’s Guide (RPUG). This positions EBAD’s PRM as one of the few systems aligned with Falcon 9’s rigorous benchmarks for low-shock, redundant, and precise separation systems—an achievement that holds significant importance for spacecraft manufacturers and mission planners.This milestone is more than just a technical win. It signals a shift in how payload release systems are engineered for cost-effective, reliable rideshare missions—an area of growing importance as demand for affordable access to space surges. EBAD’s 4-point release mechanism not only minimizes shock to protect delicate spacecraft components but also ensures redundancy and precise control, addressing some of the most pressing challenges in modern space launches.The PRM family includes mechanisms tailored to handle lateral deployments of spacecraft weighing 150kg up to 2000kg, offering customers flexibility and reliability for diverse mission profiles.“At EBAD, we pride ourselves on supporting our customers’ missions with reliable, cost-effective solutions that deliver spacecrafts to orbit,” said Chad Thompson, Vice President, Business Development and M&A at EBAD. “Our PRM mechanism is a testament to our dedication to ingenuity and our ability to adapt to the ever-evolving needs of the space industry.”As a privately owned space and defense business, EBAD focuses on providing hold down release mechanisms that delivers unmatched reliability. The PRM mechanisms are an extension of EBAD’s low-shock NEAmechanisms, which have more than 25-years of flawless history deploying solar arrays, reflectors, and instruments on more than 1,000 spacecraft.The company’s expertise and proven performance have made it a trusted partner for customers looking to achieve mission success without incurring additional non-recurring development time or cost.For more information about EBAD and its NEAPayload Release Modules, please visit ebad.com/products/nea-multi-point-payload-release-module###About Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & DefenseHeadquartered in Simsbury, CT, with facilities in Graham, KY, and Moorpark, CA, EBAD brings over 180 years of expertise in space and defense sectors. As a leader in Hold Down and Release Mechanisms (HDRMs) through its NEAand TiNi™ lines, EBAD has achieved 100% mission success over decades, with nearly 10,000 mechanisms deployed in space. Trusted by US and European space markets, EBAD delivers tailored solutions for critical missions.

