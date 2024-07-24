Lincoln Academy Students are Building a Greenhouse to Support Their Free Summer Program

(The Lincoln Academy edLab students who built the greenhouse deck and foundation to support their outdoor learning space.)

The greenhouse will be a part of Lincoln Academy’s Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative program, LA Launch.

Lincoln Academy’s edLab students have been building a greenhouse to support the school’s new LA Launch Program. This free summer program, funded by the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative, will support rising 9th graders preparing to enter high school.

The Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative is a statewide effort to increase access to engaging, hands-on outdoor experiences and career exploration for middle and high school students throughout the state. The initiative, created by the Maine Department of Education, was born from a promise made during Governor Mills’ 2022 State of the State Address to provide children with more opportunities to get outside and engage with Maine’s natural beauty following the pandemic.

Students in edLab, Lincoln’s alternative education program, took the lead on the construction project with the help of edLab Director Jody Matta and their teachers. As part of the project, edLab teachers and students researched the town of Newcastle zoning process and received guidance from Town Planner Michael Martone. Students prepared and applied for the building permit. With assistance from the facilities department at Lincoln Academy, edLab students wrestled with the many rocks at the site and dug the foundation area. Along with the base for the Maine Garden Products greenhouse, they also built a deck to be used as an outdoor education space.

“It was a great opportunity for us to learn about the process involved in constructing a new building,” said edLab student Ariel Cowan. “It is information that we will be able to use in the future.”

“Our students worked hard on the greenhouse project, and I am proud of their work,” said Matta. “We look forward to utilizing the greenhouse as a learning space in the future.”

As part of the LA Launch program, students will learn about oyster aquaculture at the University of Maine’s Darling Marine Center.

The LA Launch program is designed to support students as they transition to high school and help them connect with Lincoln Academy while they learn more about their community and the importance of connection in a marine ecosystem.

“The greenhouse is a great resource that will allow LA Launch participants to explore and experiment, which will supplement our field trips to meet with community members and learn more about fishing, aquaculture, boatbuilding, and outdoor recreation,” said Lincoln Academy’s Director of Applied Learning Maya Crosby.

Crosby worked with Heather D’Ippolito, Lincoln Academy’s Director of Community Engagement and Development, to build the LA Launch program and apply for the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative funding. Lincoln Academy was one of more than 60 organizations that received funding through the Maine DOE grant, thanks to an expansion of the program announced by the governor.

The Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative grant covers participants’ transportation and lunch. Families interested in enrolling their rising ninth graders in LA Launch should reach out to the program director, Andrew Jonash, at jonash@lincolnacademy.org or visit the Summer at Lincoln Academy page.

Maine Garden Products will deliver the greenhouse in mid-July and place it on the prepared base. The project will be completed by the end of July, before the LA Launch program starts in August.

The Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative was created with Federal Emergency Relief Funding and is a part of Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response. Please visit the Maine DOE Website to learn more about Whole Student Pandemic Response and the many other programs that make it up.