Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,082 in the last 365 days.

L.A. County Courts Hit Hard by Ransomware Attack

The attack was detected Friday and doesn’t appear to be related to the CrowdStrike software update that paralyzed Windows computers around the world and affected governments, airlines and other agencies last week, court officials said.

You just read:

L.A. County Courts Hit Hard by Ransomware Attack

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more