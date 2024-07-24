A state appeals court panel Tuesday rejected a former Marina del Rey resident’s bid for re-sentencing in a triple-murder case that included the June 2001 shooting deaths of two brothers who would have inherited $380,000 from their late mother, who was a police officer.
Man's Bid for Re-Sentencing Denied in Triple-Murder Case
