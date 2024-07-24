Submit Release
Sen. Robin Sets Up Help Desk for Those Affected by Typhoon Carina

PHILIPPINES, July 24 - Press Release
July 24, 2024

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Wednesday set up hotlines to help those affected by floods and other emergencies brought about by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).

Padilla's office is coordinating with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and other concerned agencies to respond to calls for help.

Hotlines include:

* Landline: 85715175

* Globe: 0995 224 5978

* Smart: 0931 007 9769 and 0961 413 9588

Sen. Robin, Nagtayo ng Help Desk Para sa Apektado ng Bagyong Carina

Nagtayo ng help desk si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Miyerkules para tulungan ang mga apektado ng baha at ibang kagipitang dulot ng Bagyong Carina (Gaemi).

Nakikipagugnayan ang tanggapan ni Padilla sa National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) at ibang ahensya para tumugon sa mga pangangailangan.

Kabilang sa mga hotlines ang:

* Landline: 85715175

* Globe: 0995 224 5978

* Smart: 0931 007 9769 and 0961 413 9588

