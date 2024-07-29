Kardex Releases Comprehensive ASRS 101 Guide to Support Warehouse & Distribution Operations
New Guide Explores Solutions for Warehouse Upsizing and Underscores Efficiency Imperatives for Businesses
This ASRS 101 guide empowers industry professionals with knowledge to effectively respond to changing operational challenges and manage the complexities of modern warehousing.”WESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kardex, a global leader in automated storage solutions and material handling systems, today announced the release of its comprehensive guide, "ASRS 101: A Comprehensive Guide to Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems." As warehousing space remains difficult to be hard to find and warehouse labor costs continue to rise, this essential guide provides invaluable insights for warehouse managers, distribution centers, and supply chain professionals. This educational resource is meticulously designed to help warehouse and distribution centers, and supply chain professionals to understand, implement, and maximize the benefits of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), ensuring efficiency and scalability with minimal upsizing.
— Doug Card
The ASRS 101 guide dives deep into the functionality of ASRS technology, providing a clear explanation of its types, benefits, cost considerations, and return on investment. Kardex’s guide addresses these pressing concerns by showcasing how ASRS technology can transform warehousing operations by optimizing space and enhancing efficiency. Key highlights of the guide include:
• Understanding ASRS: A primer on automated storage and retrieval systems, explaining their critical role in modern warehousing and manufacturing.
• Types of ASRS Technologies: A comprehensive overview of various ASRS configurations and their specific applications across different industries.
• Benefits of ASRS: Detailed insights into how ASRS can help businesses significantly reduce their footprint up to 85%, lower labor costs by up to 66%, increase pick accuracy to 99.9%, and improve overall inventory management.
• Economic Impact and ROI: An overview of cost considerations as well as how to prepare an in-depth custom return on investment for your specific application step-by-step.
• Industry Applications: A detailed list of the most common ASRS applications in each industry segment like automotive, pharmaceuticals, and more.
The ASRS 101 guide is available for download today.
About Kardex
Kardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems, and life cycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems, and automated high-bay warehouses, and acts as a global AutoStore™ partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2,500 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989.
Christina Dube
Kardex
+1 207-591-3168
email us here