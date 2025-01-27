Kardex Unveils Next Generation Automation Technology at ProMat 2025

Optimize storage and streamline operations with the Kardex Shuttle VLM – maximizing space and efficiency in your warehouse. Enhance picking accuracy and ergonomics with the Kardex Wearable Task Assistant – smart, hands-free technology for smoother operations. Simplify your warehouse execution with Kardex FulfillX – accelerating system ramp-up and delivering quick ROI.

WESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kardex will present its latest developments designed to enhance intralogistics efficiency at Promat 2025 at McCormick Place in Chicago March 17 – 20, 2025. We invite attendees to visit booth S3562 to experience our innovative technologies first-hand. Our demonstrations will feature integrated software solutions and advanced picking assistance tools working seamlessly with our ASRS technologies to improve inventory management, order picking accuracy, performance and ergonomics.One of the key highlights will be our Kardex Shuttle – a Vertical Lift Module designed to optimize space, improve efficiency, and increase flexibility in warehouse operations. It will be working together with Kardex Power Pick Cloud – a new software solution offering greater data security with simplified implementation, agile process adaptation, fast onboarding, and an overall improved user experience. Our experts will demonstrate how the Kardex Shuttle integrates seamlessly into existing operations, reducing storage space by up to 85% and accelerating order picking times.Further, test drive our newest innovation, the Wearable Task Assistant – a portable device that takes picking efficiency and ergonomics to the next level. Equipped with a hands-free scanner, pick and place support, and a color-coded wrist display, the Wearable Task Assistant minimizes errors and improves the overall quality of the picking process.Learn how to keep your existing machines up and running using Kardex Connect. Kardex Connect provides a secure industrial internet of things platform offering smart connected services like remote support, analytics, monitoring, and video conferencing for your Kardex solutions.Additionally, Kardex empowered by AutoStore will feature a full-size AutoStore grid connected to Kardex FulfillX, an innovative warehouse execution system designed to remove the unpredictability from system go-live, allowing new AutoStore systems to ramp-up faster and achieve or exceed business objectives in as little as 6 months.Visitors can also experience a live demonstration of Kardex’s Intuitive Picking Assistant, which projects relevant picking information directly onto the surface of the AutoStore access port. This interactive and user-friendly picking display responds to hand movements and facilitates ergonomic, high speed, error-free picking – setting Kardex empowered by Autostore apart from other integrators.Lastly, stay ahead of the latest industry trends and up to date on technologies by attending our on-floor seminars during Promat:• Maximizing Warehouse Efficiency by Leveraging Automation Throughout your Facilities on Monday March 17 at 1:00 PM in Theater B• Achieving ROI on Day 1 with a 6-Month Cube ASRS Deployment: Revolutionizing Warehouse Automation on Wednesday March 19 at 11:15 AM in Theater CKardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems and lifecycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems and automated high-bay warehouses and acts as a global AutoStore™partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2’500 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989.

