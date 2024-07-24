CDPHE announces grant opportunity to address health disparities, improve health outcomes

(Denver) July 24, 2024: CDPHE’s Office of Health Equity is pleased to announce a Health Disparities and Community Grant Program funding opportunity to help address health disparities in Colorado communities. The deadline to submit phase 1 of applications is Monday, August 19, by 5 p.m.

The grant opportunity aims to provide up to $265,000 to nine organizations until June 30, 2027. The Amendment 35 grant focuses on the prevention and early detection of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pulmonary disease.

“We know that when we improve health care access and quality, increase educational opportunities and social supports, we can improve the overall health and well-being of Coloradans,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE’s executive director. “Through this grant opportunity, communities will be able to make important strides in addressing health disparities as we continue to meet our collective goal of creating a healthy future for all.”

“Our grant program will continue to enable the state’s Health Equity Commission to further address critical health disparities and support our most at-risk Coloradans,” said Kenneth Maestas, Health Equity Commission co-chair. “By providing support to local community organizations that are dedicated to improving health outcomes, we can make more progress to build a healthier Colorado for all. We are very enthusiastic about the potential of these community-led initiatives and look forward to seeing the positive changes they will bring.”

“We know that ensuring the health and well-being of every Coloradans across our state is critical to all of our families,” said Sena Harjo, Health Equity Commission co-chair. “By collaborating with community organizations dedicated to improving health outcomes, we can make significant progress toward addressing health disparities across Colorado. We are eager to promote community-led initiatives and look forward to the positive changes they will bring.”

Eligible entities must be Colorado-based organizations that are committed to serving Colorado's diverse, underrepresented, and vulnerable communities. This includes:

Grassroots organizations.

Non-profit organizations, including healthcare non-profits.

State or local governmental agencies.

Public educational institutions.

Federally recognized Native American Tribes in Colorado.

Organizations serving Native American communities, including those on reservations or Tribal lands, with a signed letter of support from the applicable Tribe’s leadership.

For-profit organizations are not eligible.

The Office of Health Equity established the Health Disparities and Community Grant Program, funded by Amendment 35, to address the prevention, early detection, and treatment of cancer and cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in underrepresented populations. Applications should also align with the goals and objectives in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Healthy People 2030 plan. These determinants refer to the conditions in the environments where people are born, live, work, and play that impact a wide range of health outcomes.

Visit the Office of Health Equity’s grant opportunities webpage for more details on the Request for Applications. For any questions about the application process, contact cdphe_healthequity@state.co.us.

Visit the Office of Health Equity home page to learn about the work CDPHE does to address health disparities in Colorado.

